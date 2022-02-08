Maulik Pancholy Completes the Cast of TO MY GIRLS

Second Stage Theater has announced that Maulik Pancholy will complete the cast of JC Lee's world premiere comedy, To My Girls, directed by Stephen Brackett. Mr. Pancholy last appeared at Second Stage in the Broadway production of Bess Wohl's Tony-nominated play, Grand Horizons.

Mr. Pancholy will join the previously announced Bryan Batt ("Mad Men," Jeffrey), Jay Armstrong Johnson (On the Town, Hands on a Hardbody), Carman Lacivita (Marvin's Room), Noah J. Ricketts (Frozen, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), and Britton Smith (Be More Chill, Shuffle Along).

TO MY GIRLS will begin previews on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 and officially open on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at Second Stage's Off-Broadway home, The Tony Kiser Theater (305 West 43rd Street).

Is there anything more fabulous than Palm Springs after the end of the world? For one tight group of gay men, a post-pandemic getaway is the perfect chance to reunite, reclaim their time and replace the gloom with some gossip. But as soon as the drinks start pouring, truths start spilling and this chosen family quickly realizes the world has changed. In To My Girls, this group of friends navigate evolving friendships and set things straight...kind of.

Most recently, Maulik Pancholy starred in the virtual, one-man show, Fully Committed, for George Street Playhouse. He also starred in Second Stage's Broadway production of Grand Horizons opposite Jane Alexander and James Cromwell which was nominated for a Tony award for Best Play. He played Jonathan on the Emmy®, Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild award-winning NBC comedy "30 Rock," Sanjay on Showtime's award-winning series "Weeds," and Neal on the NBC comedy "Whitney." He has recurred and guest starred on numerous other television shows including "The Good Fight," "Dynasty," "Elementary," "Star Trek: Discovery," "The Good Wife," "Web Therapy," and "The Comeback." Pancholy's theater credits span back to his years at Yale, but they include the Off-Broadway productions of Guantanamo: Honor Bound to Defend Freedom (with the Culture Project), Aunt Dan & Lemon (with the New Group) and playing Romeo in Los Angeles Shakespeare Festival's production of Romeo & Juliet. After completing a sold out run of The Awake in New York, Maulik went on to portray Frank Finger in Terrence McNally's It's Only a Play on Broadway, starring opposite Tony winners Matthew Broderick, Stockard Channing, F. Murray Abraham and Martin Short. He reunited with Abraham in the original cast of Good for Otto alongside Ed Harris, Amy Madigan and Rhea Perlman.

TO MY GIRLS is a Donna and Ben M. Rosen Commission. The production is supported in part by an award from the National Endowment for the Arts.

The full creative team for To My Girls includes scenic design by Arnulfo Maldonado, costume design by Sarafina Bush, lighting design by Jen Schriever, sound design by Sinan Refik Zafar, movement by Patrick McCollum and casting by The Telsey Office.

Tickets for To My Girls are on sale now via www.2ST.com. $30 tickets are available to people aged 30 and under with valid ID.