Maulik Pancholy, Alison Pill and More to Take Part in SHELTER IN POEMS: A VIRTUAL READING

The Academy of American Poets will present Shelter In Poems: A Virtual Reading on Thursday, April 30, at 7:30 pm EDT, the organization's first-ever virtual poetry reading, inspired by the overwhelming number of people turning to poetry for comfort during the current global crisis. Since launching its Shelter in Poems initiative over a month ago, which invites the public to share poems that give hope or courage at this time, the organization has seen a dramatic increase in readership on Poets.org and engagement with poems across social media. To extend this virtual community offered by its Shelter in Poems initiative, the Academy has organized a free, special performance of uplifting poems presented by:

Elizabeth Alexander, President of the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation and award-winning poet

Sam Beam, singer-songwriter of Iron & Wine

Richard Blanco, fifth U.S. presidential inaugural poet and author

Julia Bullock, Grammy Award-nominated soprano

Marilyn Chin, award-winning poet and author

Rita Dove, former U.S. Poet Laureate

Patrick Gaspard, President of the Open Society Foundations and former Ambassador to South Africa

Amanda Gorman, National Youth Poet Laureate

Joy Harjo, U.S. Poet Laureate

Juan Felipe Herrera, former U.S. Poet Laureate

Edward Hirsch, National Book Critics Circle Award-winning poet and national bestselling author

Stephin Merritt, songwriter and lead singer of The Magnetic Fields

Maulik Pancholy, "30 Rock" actor and author

Alison Pill, Tony Award-nominated actress

Dan Rather, Emmy Award-winning journalist

Alberto Ríos, National Book Award-nominated poet and author

Mustafa Shakir, "Luke Cage" actor and rapper

Naomi Shihab Nye, award-winning poet and author

Lorna Simpson, award-winning visual artist

Amber Tamblyn, Golden-Globe nominated actress, poet, and author

and other special guests.

The event will raise critical funds to support the free programs and publications produced by the Academy of American Poets, including Poets.org, Poem-a-Day, Teach This Poem, and more, which serve more than 30 million readers each year.

As National Poetry Month comes to a close, many will have weathered a month of solitude as an act of solidarity. During these weeks, poetry has offered a sense of connection, in spite of the physical distances. In this spirit, the Academy looks forward to sharing an evening of poetry with you.

RSVP for Shelter in Poems: a Virtual Reading.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy





