Maulik Pancholy, Alison Pill and More to Take Part in SHELTER IN POEMS: A VIRTUAL READING
The Academy of American Poets will present Shelter In Poems: A Virtual Reading on Thursday, April 30, at 7:30 pm EDT, the organization's first-ever virtual poetry reading, inspired by the overwhelming number of people turning to poetry for comfort during the current global crisis. Since launching its Shelter in Poems initiative over a month ago, which invites the public to share poems that give hope or courage at this time, the organization has seen a dramatic increase in readership on Poets.org and engagement with poems across social media. To extend this virtual community offered by its Shelter in Poems initiative, the Academy has organized a free, special performance of uplifting poems presented by:
Elizabeth Alexander, President of the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation and award-winning poet
Sam Beam, singer-songwriter of Iron & Wine
Richard Blanco, fifth U.S. presidential inaugural poet and author
Julia Bullock, Grammy Award-nominated soprano
Marilyn Chin, award-winning poet and author
Rita Dove, former U.S. Poet Laureate
Patrick Gaspard, President of the Open Society Foundations and former Ambassador to South Africa
Amanda Gorman, National Youth Poet Laureate
Joy Harjo, U.S. Poet Laureate
Juan Felipe Herrera, former U.S. Poet Laureate
Edward Hirsch, National Book Critics Circle Award-winning poet and national bestselling author
Stephin Merritt, songwriter and lead singer of The Magnetic Fields
Maulik Pancholy, "30 Rock" actor and author
Alison Pill, Tony Award-nominated actress
Dan Rather, Emmy Award-winning journalist
Alberto Ríos, National Book Award-nominated poet and author
Mustafa Shakir, "Luke Cage" actor and rapper
Naomi Shihab Nye, award-winning poet and author
Lorna Simpson, award-winning visual artist
Amber Tamblyn, Golden-Globe nominated actress, poet, and author
and other special guests.
The event will raise critical funds to support the free programs and publications produced by the Academy of American Poets, including Poets.org, Poem-a-Day, Teach This Poem, and more, which serve more than 30 million readers each year.
As National Poetry Month comes to a close, many will have weathered a month of solitude as an act of solidarity. During these weeks, poetry has offered a sense of connection, in spite of the physical distances. In this spirit, the Academy looks forward to sharing an evening of poetry with you.
RSVP for Shelter in Poems: a Virtual Reading.
Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
The cast of the world tour of Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera posted a special tribute to the composer.... (read more)
Meryl Streep, Bernadette Peters, Patti LuPone, Audra McDonald, and More Set For Virtual Celebration of Sondheim's 90th Birthday
A star-studded lineup has been announced for a special virtual concert in celebration of Stephen Sondheim's 90th Birthday, Take Me To The World: A Son... (read more)
VIDEO: Josh Groban Dedicates 'Hallelujah' to Frontline Workers in Latest #ShowerSongs
Josh Groban is taking singing in the shower to the next level with his newly-launched #ShowerSongs series, in which he takes a moment to dedicate a tu... (read more)
THE SHOWS MUST GO ON! Will Continue With LOVE NEVER DIES
Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Shows Must Go On! continues this week with Love Never Dies. Love Never Dies will launch at 7.00pm BST on Friday, 24 April a... (read more)
Award Winning Actress Shirley Knight Dies at 83
Beloved actress Shirley Knight passed away from natural causes on April 22nd at the home of her daughter, Kaitlin Hopkins, in San Marcos, TX.... (read more)
Breaking: NYC Mayor Bill De Blasio Cancels All Non-Essential Events Through June
Shortly after the Broadway League updated the terms of the Broadway shutdown earlier this month (currently extended to June 7), Governor Cuomo made a ... (read more)