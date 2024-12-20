Matthew Warchus Will Direct CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG Reimagining Written by Enda Walsh

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



As BroadwayWorld previously reported, a reimagining is underway of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, the classic family musical starring Dick Van Dyke. Now, it has been revealed that Matthew Warchus will serve as director for the forthcoming film, which will be written by Enda Walsh, according to Deadline.

The original 1968 film was a musical, with songs written by Robert and the late Richard Sherman. Although it has yet to be seen if the new project will be a musical, Warchus is no stranger to directing musicals, most notably Matilda the Musical, in addition to many other Broadway and West End productions.

Eon Productions, producer of the James Bond films, is leading the new project. Notably, the original novel on which the film is based was authored by Ian Fleming, who also wrote the Bond series. The new film is aiming for a theatrical release with Amazon MGM Studios, though dates and details are unknown at this time.

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang follows absent-minded inventor Caractacus Potts who restores a broken-down old racing car with the help of his children Jemima and Jeremy. Soon the family discovers the car has magical powers, and along with Truly Scrumptious, the family embarks on an adventure, traveling to fantastical far-off lands.

In the 2000s, the film was adapted for the stage, featuring the original songs in addition to several newly written numbers by The Sherman Brothers. The production premiered in London, featuring Michael Ball and Emma Williams. It transferred to Broadway during the 2005 season and was nominated for a total of five Tony Awards.

About Matthew Warchus

Matthew is a director of theatre, opera and film who has directed award-winning productions for many of the major British theatre companies. He was an Associate Director at the West Yorkshire Playhouse and was an Artistic Associate at The Old Vic before being appointed in 2014 to succeed Kevin Spacey as Artistic Director of the theatre.

Matthew's theatre credits include The Caretaker, The Master Builder and Future Conditional (The Old Vic), Matilda The Musical (RSC, West End and Broadway, 7 Olivier Awards, including Best Director and Best New Musical, and 4 Tony Awards), Ghost: The Musical and La Bete (West End and Broadway), Deathtrap (West End), The Norman Conquests (West End and Broadway, Tony Award for Best Revival of a Play), God of Carnage (West End and Broadway, Tony Award for Best Play and Best Direction of a Play), Boeing-Boeing (West End, Broadway and UK tour, Tony Award for Best Revival of a play and Olivier nomination for Best Revival of a Play), Speed-the-Plow (The Old Vic), the theatrical adaptation of The Lord of the Rings (also co-writer, Toronto and West End), Buried Child (National Theatre), Endgame (West End), Our House (West End, Olivier Award for Best Musical), Follies (Broadway), Life x 3 (National Theatre, The Old Vic and Broadway), True West (Donmar Warehouse and Broadway), The Unexpected Man (RSC, West End and Broadway), Art (Broadway, West End and Los Angeles, Olivier and Tony Awards for Best Play), Hamlet and Henry V (RSC), Volpone (National Theatre, Evening Standard Award for Best Director), Much Ado About Nothing (West End) and Betrayal, Death of a Salesman, The Plough and the Stars, Fiddler on the Roof and Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf (West Yorkshire Playhouse).

Opera credits include Falstaff and Così Fan Tutte (ENO) and The Rake's Progress (ROH and WNO). Matthew directed feature films Pride (2014, BIFA Best British Independent Film, BAFTA and Golden Globe nominations) and Simpatico (1999).

About Enda Walsh

Enda Walsh is an Irish playwright living in London. He is the winner of numerous international awards, and his work has been translated and produced worldwide. Recent plays: Misterman (Landmark, Ireland), Penelope, The New Electric Ballroom, The Walworth Farce (All Druid Theatre, Ireland). Other plays: Chatroom, The Small Things, Bedbound, Disco Pigs. Shorter plays: How These Desperate Men Talk, Lynndie’s Gotta Gun, Gentrification, My Friend Duplicity, Room 303. Film: Hunger.