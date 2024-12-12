CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG Reimagining in Development

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Fire up those engines! Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, the classic family musical starring Dick Van Dyke, is being reimagined with a new film, Deadline reports.

Eon Productions, producer of the James Bond films, is leading the new project. Notably, the original novel on which the film is based was authored by Ian Fleming, who also wrote the Bond series. The new film is aiming for a theatrical release with Amazon MGM Studios, though dates and details are unknown at this time. No directors or writers have been announced.

The original 1968 film was a musical, with songs written by Robert and the late Richard Sherman. It remains to be seen whether this new project will utilize those classic Sherman Brothers songs, including the title song which was nominated for an Academy Award.

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang follows absent-minded inventor Caractacus Potts who restores a broken-down old racing car with the help of his children Jemima and Jeremy. Soon the family discovers the car has magical powers, and along with Truly Scrumptious, the family embarks on an adventure, traveling to fantastical far-off lands.

In the 2000s, the film was adapted for the stage, featuring the original songs in addition to several newly written numbers by The Sherman Brothers. The production premiered in London, featuring Michael Ball and Emma Williams. It transferred to Broadway during the 2005 season and was nominated for a total of five Tony Awards.

Photo Credit: Amazon MGM Studios