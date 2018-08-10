Matthew Morrison to Star in Simon Cowell's THE GREATEST DANCER on BBC One

Matthew Morrison will star in The Greatest Dancer, Simon Cowell's British entertainment format, according to Deadline.

Morrison will present the series alongside Girls Aloud star Cheryl Tweedy and Strictly Come Dancing professional Oti Mabuse. They will be the panel of Dance Captains in the BBC One show, which will be hosted by Alesha Dixon and Jordan Banjo.

Auditions for The Greatest Dancer are taking place in Birmingham. The show is set to launch in 2019.

Morrison said, "This is such a powerful moment for me. It's wonderful to continue bringing music and dance into peoples' lives like we did on Glee. Dance is a safe HAVEN that allows us to communicate where words cannot. It's an expression of love and empowerment, driven by all the emotions that make us human. I love being exposed to people who are pursuing art, and expression, and I look forward to being a moving force for good on their journey. As a Dance Captain, my sincere hope is that I can uplift and encourage all the dancers here reach their greatness."

Morrison received a Tony nominee for THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA. The actor is perhaps best known for his role as Mr. Shue in the FOX musical dramedy GLEE. He originated the role of Link Larkin in Broadway's HAIRSPRAY. Other Broadway credits include THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW, FOOTLOOSE, SOUTH PACIFIC and most recently, FINDING NEVERLAND.

Read the original article on Deadline.







