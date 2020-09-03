Matthew Morrison, Krysta Rodriguez & More to Take Part in Orange County School of the Arts Virtual Season Premiere

The virtual season premiere will take place on September 25th.

Orange County School of the Arts will present its fifth annual Season Premiere - virtually! Highlighting the best of previous Season Premiere shows, this year's event features new, never-before-seen professionally recorded performances by all four of OCSA's past guest artists. The event offers viewers an uplifting evening of music, as well as an exciting weeklong virtual auction to help OCSA continue to provide its high-caliber arts instruction to students across Southern California. The Season Premiere performance begins Friday, Sept. 25 at 7 p.m. The virtual auction goes live on Monday, Sept. 21 at 9 a.m. and closes Friday, Sept. 25 at 10 p.m.

Hosted by OCSA alumna and Broadway actress Lauren Lim Jackson (Broadway: "Pretty Woman," "Motown the Musical"; TV: "Almost Family"), Season Premiere features performances from Broadway, television and film actors: Matthew Morrison (TV: "Glee," "American Horror Story; Broadway: "Finding Neverland," "Hairspray"), Krysta Rodriguez (TV: "Halston," "Smash"; Broadway: "The Addams Family," "In The Heights"), David Burnham (Broadway: "Wicked," "The Light in the Piazza") and Terron Brooks (Broadway: "The Lion King"; TV: "The Temptations").

The artists, many of whom are OCSA alumni, usher in the school's 34th season - kicking off the start of virtual performances, exhibits and showcases for the 2020-2021 school year. While the community is unable to gather in person, this show brings OCSA families and the greater Orange County community together for a fun night that demonstrates that creativity and resiliency can prosper amid difficult times.

"I am so grateful that OCSA has been a place that has felt like a home, no matter where life has taken me," says Season Premiere host Jackson. "Now, more than ever, it has become clear that we must save the arts. Not just for our entertainment but for our ability to connect with humanity and for our children to live in a world where they have the freedom to creatively express themselves and develop into full human beings."

In the days leading up to the performance, viewers and community members can access the virtual auction and bid on an array of exciting items, including a stay at the secluded Casa Angelina resort in Mexico, a lavish stay-cation in an ocean-front villa at the Pelican Hill Resort, a wine-lover's escape to Napa Valley, a Kobe Bryant signed game-worn jersey, and much more. In addition, a generous OCSA alumni family has offered a $100,000 challenge gift for the Fund-A-Need giving opportunity. Contributions to this campaign and proceeds from the virtual auction benefit the school's arts conservatory programs and talented student artists on their journey to college and a career.

"It's crazy to think we are in a world where sweatpants are the new work uniform and Zoom meetings are our favorite hangout spots," continues Jackson. "That said, I have challenged my fellow artists to use their creativity like never before by pressing on with the inspiration that the arts are still very much alive and thriving. We hope everyone enjoys the show - it truly is our gift to OCSA and the greater community of artists and arts supporters!"

The auction and performance website will be live at bidpal.net/SeasonPremiere beginning Thursday, Sept. 17.

