Matthew López to Adapt THE DEVIANT'S WAR Into a Limited Series

Tony-winner Matthew López will adapt The Deviant's War: The Homosexual vs. The United States of America into a limited series for Amazon Studios and Brad Pitt's Plan B Entertainment, Variety reports.

The book tells the story of Frank Kameny, a Department of Defense astronomer in the 1950s who led the fight for LGBTQ civil rights in America when he sued the federal government after being fired from his job for being gay.

López's play The Inheritance, directed by Stephen Daldry, has been hailed as "the most important American play of the century." After originating in London in 2018, the play opened on Broadway in the fall of 2019, and has since become the most honored American play in a generation, sweeping the "Best Play" awards in both New York and London, including the Tony Award, Olivier Award, Drama Desk Award, Evening Standard Award, and the Drama League Award. He recently made history by becoming the first Latiné writer to win the Tony Award for Best Play.

The Inheritance is set to make its Los Angeles premiere at The Geffen Playhouse in 2022. In New York, López's work has been seen off-Broadway with The Whipping Man (Manhattan Theatre Club), and The Legend of Georgia McBride (MCC Theater), and he is currently co-writing the musical adaptation of the classic film Some Like it Hot, which is set to arrive on Broadwat later this year.

He is also working on a reimagining of the iconic 1992 Whitney Houston box office hit, The Bodyguard for Warner Bros, as well as a feature film adaptation of the novel Leading Men for Searchlight Pictures, which centers on Tennessee Williams and his longtime partner Frank Merlo. He previously signed an overall television development deal with Amazon Studios in October of last year.