Matthew Broderick, Douglas Sills & More to Star in Benefit Reading of GENIUS

Lucille Lortel Theatre will present a benefit reading of GENIUS, a new musical comedy based on the 1962 novel by Patrick Dennis (Auntie Mame). GENIUS features a book by Michael Heitzman and Ilene Reid, music and lyrics by Ilene Reid, and Spanish lyric translation by Jaime Lozano. The event, directed by Lortel Artistic Director of New Musical Development Michael Heitzman, will take place on Monday, April 14 at 7pm at the Lucille Lortel Theatre. Tickets, which are $50 – $250, are currently on sale.

The cast for GENIUS features Matthew Broderick and Douglas Sills, who lead a 15-member ensemble that includes Johanna Carlisle-Zepeda, Natascia Diaz, Jason Forbach, Eddie Korbich, Kara Lindsay, Kate Loprest, Beth Malone, Lesli Marghertia, Judy McLane, Diego Andres Rodriguez, Eliseo Román, Phillip Taratula, and Jacob Keith Watson.

GENIUS is a hilarious romp set in the sixties, starring the most selfish, irresponsible charmer ever to moon an Oscar audience: Leander Starr, a Hollywood director in the tradition of Orson Welles, whose artistic aspirations soar as high as his checks bounce. Fleeing creditors, the IRS, and miscellaneous ex-wives, Starr escapes to Mexico City where he runs into legendary author, Patrick Dennis, who proceeds to skewer Starr and his hangers on with wit as dry as a gin martini.