Matt Wolf Named Acting UK Editor-in-Chief of BroadwayWorld
Wolf will head up BroadwayWorld UK's coverage, including reviews, interviews, features and more!
BroadwayWorld today announces that Matt Wolf will be the new Acting UK Editor-in-chief, while Marianka Swain takes on a six-month cover role as a Culture Commissioning Editor at the Telegraph.
"As a long-time reader and admirer of the site, I am truly thrilled to join the BroadwayWorld team and to be on board as Britain emerges over the coming months from the dark days of lockdown into the theatrical light," says Wolf.
Matt Wolf is an American theatre critic based in London, and so has extensive knowledge of both the US and UK theatre scenes. He has worked as an arts and theatre writer for the Associated Press, was the London theatre critic for Variety from 1992-2005, contributed to the Wall Street Journal/Europe and the Hollywood Reporter, and is currently the London theatre critic for the International New York Times.
Wolf helped to birth leading industry website theartsdesk, and is on the faculty of NYU/London and the V&A Museum. He also collaborated on books about Guys and Dolls and Les Miserables, and is the author of Sam Mendes at the Donmar: Stepping into Freedom.
You can reach Matt Wolf at matt@bwayworld.com, and Marianka Swain at marianka.swain@telegraph.co.uk
