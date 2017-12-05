Matt Doyle to 'MAKE THE SEASON BRIGHT' Tonight at Feinstein's/54 Below

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Matt Doyle and The Whiskey 5. Hot of the heels of his Carnegie Hall debut with The New York Pops, Matt Doyle returns with his band, The Whiskey 5, to celebrate his holiday album, 'Make The Season Bright.'

Arranged by composer, Will Van Dyke, the evening will be jam packed with holiday classics. Expect to hear favorites such as "Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas", "Sleigh Ride", "The Christmas Song", and many more. Special guests include Bonnie Milligan (Kinky Boots), and will range from Broadway stars to Matt's dearest friends and family.

Wear your ugliest holiday sweaters and sit back to enjoy a shamelessly cheery evening filled with humor and holiday spirit.

Matt Doyle and The Whiskey 5: Make The Season Bright plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) tonight and tomorrow, December 5 and 6. There is a $30-$40 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Matt recently made his Carnegie Hall debut with The New York Pops this fall. He was most recently seen as Anthony in the critically acclaimed revival of Sweeney Todd in NYC. On Broadway, Matt has been seen in The Book of Mormon (Elder Price), War Horse (Billy Narracott), Spring Awakening (Hanschen), Bye Bye Birdie (Hugo Peabody). National Tour: Spring Awakening (Melchior). Off-Broadway: Brooklynite (Trey), Jasper in Deadland (Jasper). Regional: West Side Story at Paper Mill Playhouse (Tony), Jasper in Deadland at the 5th Avenue Theater in Seattle (Jasper), Giant at Dallas Theater Center (Jordy Jr). Film/TV: Recurring on "Gossip Girl" (Jonathan), Private Romeo (Glenn). Recordings: "Bare" (Peter). Matt's solo album, "Uncontrolled," broke the Top 40 on the iTunes pop charts. His holiday album, "Make The Season Bright," is available on all digital platforms.

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage. Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $5-$105.

