Matt Doyle and Katie Rose Clarke to Lead The Old Globe's THE HEART OF ROCK & ROLL

The Old Globe today announced casting as its 2018-2019 Season kicks off with the world premiere of The Heart of Rock & Roll, inspired by the music of Huey Lewis and the News, featuring a book by Jonathan Abrams and story by Tyler Mitchell and Jonathan Abrams. It will be directed by Gordon Greenberg with choreography by Lorin Latarro and music supervision, arrangements, and orchestrations by Brian Usifer. The Heart of Rock & Roll will be presented by special arrangement withTyler Mitchell, W. Leo Kiely, Bill Kiely, Whitney Kiely Moehle, and Tamar Climan.

The Broadway veterans in the cast include Matt Doyle as Bobby (Sweeney Todd, The Book of Mormon, War Horse, Spring Awakening), Katie Rose Clarke as Cassandra (Miss Saigon, Allegiance, Wicked, The Light in the Piazza), Lindsay Nicole Chambers as Nina (Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde, Hairspray), Patrice Covington as Roz (The Color Purple,Motown The Musical, The Book of Mormon), John Dossett as Stone (the Globe's The First Wives Club; Newsies, Chicago, War Paint, Tony nominated for Gypsy), Paige Faure as Paige (played the title role in Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella, How to Succeed, Bullets Over Broadway), F. Michael Haynie as Glenn (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,Wicked, Holler If Ya Hear Me), Orville Mendoza as Fjord (Peter and the Starcatcher, Pacific Overtures; The Wiz and The Orphan of Zhao at La Jolla Playhouse), Lucas Papaeliasas JJ (Once, Cyrano de Bergerac, "The Knick"), Zachary Noah Piser as Eli (Wicked, Off Broadway's Sweeney Todd), Christopher Ramirez as Wyatt (Icon Off Broadway, FreakyFriday at La Jolla Playhouse), and Billy Harrigan Tighe as Tucker (revivals of Sweeney Todd and Pippin, The Book of Mormon on the West End). The ensemble includesNicolette Burton, Lindsay Nicole Chambers, James Royce Edwards, Oyoyo Joi, Lucas Papaelias, Robert Pendilla, Christopher Ramirez, MiMi Scardulla, Salisha Thomas, and Josh Tolle, as well as swings Bryan Banville and Katie Banville.

The Heart of Rock & Roll will run September 6 - October 21, 2018 on the Donald and Darlene Shiley Stage in the Old Globe Theatre, part of the Globe's Conrad Prebys Theatre Center. Preview performances run September 6 - September 13. Opening night is Friday, September 14, 2018. Tickets are currently available by subscription only and will go on sale to the general public on Sunday, August 5, 2018, beginning at 12:00 noon. Tickets start at $39.00 and can be purchased online at www.TheOldGlobe.org, by phone at (619) 23-GLOBE, or by visiting the Box Office at 1363 Old Globe Way in Balboa Park.

An electrifying world premiere musical comedy inspired by the songs of one of the most beloved and iconic acts in music history, Huey Lewis and the News. Mainstays on the Chicago dive bar circuit, Bobby and his band are hustling for their big break. But after their latest rejection, Bobby decides it's "Hip to Be Square," trades in his guitar, and starts "Workin' for a Livin'" in corporate America. His boss, Cassandra, has struggles of her own, having sacrificed her personal life for the company. When they both get a shot at their dreams-for Bobby, another crack at rock stardom, and for Cassandra, a chance to become CEO-they must decide "If This Is It" for their careers, or if "The Power of Love" triumphs over all. The Heart of Rock & Roll celebrates the classic songs of Huey Lewis and the News in this heartwarming and hilarious new musical.

The creative team includes Tony Award winner Derek McLane (Scenic Design), Tony winner Paloma Young (Costume Design), Tony winner Howell Binkley (Lighting Design),David Patridge and Tony winner John Shivers (Sound Design), Matt Doebler (Music Director), Tara Rubin Casting/Eric Woodall, CSA (Casting), and Anjee Nero (Production Stage Manager).

"Everyone at the Globe is beyond excited to have Huey Lewis's thrilling songs open our 2018-2019 Season in this rocking and rollicking new musical," said Erna Finci Viterbi Artistic Director Barry Edelstein. "Full of laughter and joy, The Heart of Rock & Roll tells a sweet story of how our wildest dreams sometimes do come true, only in slightly different ways than we imagined. Huey Lewis and the News's songs-one monster hit after another-deliver jolts of joy and surges of energy, all perfectly suited to the musical theatre stage in Brian Usifer's amazing arrangements. Huey's talent has drawn a brilliant team of theatrical visionaries together, led by the witty and imaginative director Gordon Greenberg, and they've made a musical that's about as great a night out as I can imagine. I can't wait to share it with San Diego's audiences."







