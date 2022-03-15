Matt Bomer In Talks To Join Bradley Cooper's Leonard Bernstein Biopic MAESTRO

Matt Bomer is in talks to join Bradley Cooper's upcoming Leonard Bernstein biopic, Maestro. The movie is expected to begin filming in May.

Variety reports that Bomer will play one of Leonard Bernstein's lovers. While the famed West Side Story composer was married to Felicia Montealegre, played here by Carey Mulligan, it was revealed after his death that he had sexual relationships with men.

The film is currently set for a Netflix release with Cooper also writing the script with Josh Singer, who shared the Best Original Screenplay Oscar with Tom McCarthy for Spotlight. Cooper is producing with Fred Berner, Amy Durning, Kristie Macosko Krieger, Steven Spielberg and Martin Scorsese.

Leonard Bernstein famed from his long tenure as the music director of the New York Philharmonic, from his conducting of concerts with most of the world's leading orchestras, and from his music for West Side Story, Peter Pan, Candide, Wonderful Town, On the Town, On the Waterfront, his Mass, and a range of other compositions, including three symphonies and many shorter chamber and solo works.

Bernstein was the first conductor to give a series of television lectures on classical music, starting in 1954 and continuing until his death. He was a skilled pianist, often conducting piano concertos from the keyboard. As a composer he wrote in many styles encompassing symphonic and orchestral music, ballet, film and theatre music, choral works, opera, chamber music and pieces for the piano. Many of his works are regularly performed around the world, although none has matched the tremendous popular and critical success of West Side Story.

