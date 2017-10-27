Mary Testa, Kyle Scatliffe and Margo Seibert Set For Reading of SACRIFICES: THE ANCIENT MUSICAL

Tony Award nominee Mary Testa, Olivier Award nominee Kyle Scatliffe and Drama Desk Award nominee Margo Seibert are set for the reading of Sacrifices - The Ancient Musical, a new musical about the struggles and politics that caused Jerusalem's destruction.

Sacrifices - The Ancient Musical has a book by Eli Kaplan-Wildmann, music by Yonatan Cnaan, and lyrics by Andrew Zachary Cohen, and will be under the direction of Tea Alagic (The Brothers Size at The Public; Wilma Theater's upcoming Passing Strange). It will be performed at Pearl Studios on Monday, November 13, at 1:00pm and 6:00pm.

Sacrifices - The Ancient Musical tells the story of a city torn apart by corruption and hate, leading both to its destruction and to the creation of a new life-one without bloodshed or sacrifice. The musical was written and developed in Jerusalem, Tel Aviv and New York.

The reading will feature Julie Benko (Fiddler on the Roof, Les Miserables), Jerry Dixon (If/Then, Once On This Island), Michael Maliakel (Berkeley Rep's Monsoon Wedding), George Merrick (Honeymoon In Vegas, South Pacific), Kyle Scatliffe (The Color Purple, The Scottsboro Boys), Margo Seibert (In Transit, Rocky), Mary Testa (42nd Street, Wicked), and Luis Villabon (Peter Pan at Madison Square Garden), and will also include Chrissy Pardo, Jennifer Roberts and Jordan Ahnquist. Music director is Andy Roninson.

Eli Kaplan-Wildmann, the book writer, has worked in theater and design both in New York and Israel, directing world premiere musicals and revivals in addition to designing for theater and urban installations. Yonatan Cnaan, composer, created the winning entry in Israel's New Musicals Festival in 2013 - "Greta And The Race To Space" - and recently conducted a fully staged production of The Magic Flute with Mexico's Orquesta Filarmonica del Desietro. Lyricist Andrew Zachary Cohen has frequently featured songs in the Broadway's Future Songbook at Lincoln Center's Bruno Walter Auditorium and has worked on the stage management team of various Broadway, off-Broadway and regional productions.

To attend the industry-only reading, please contact Yoni Vendriger at reading@sacrificesthemusical.com.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

