Mary Testa, Jordan Dobson, Taylor Trensch & More to Star In NIGHT SIDE SONGS at Under the Radar

Performances will run from January 14 – 19 at the Clark Studio Theater.
The cast has been revealed for the Under the Radar presentation of Lazours’ Night Side Songs. The A.R.T./PTC co-production will be presented at Lincoln Center as part of UTR’s Under Construction series January 14 – 19 at the Clark Studio Theater.
Night Side Songs is written by Daniel and Patrick Lazour (We Live in Cairo, Flap My Wings) and directed by Taibi Magar (We Live in Cairo; Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992; Macbeth in Stride). A communal music-theater experience performed for—and with—an intimate audience, Night Side Songs gives voice to doctors, patients, researchers, and caregivers to meld the realms of the well and the sick. This genre-breaking theatrical kaleidoscope by Richard Rodgers Award recipients Daniel Lazour and Patrick Lazour fuses story and song to take us on a journey through illness that brings us closer to life.
The Under the Radar cast of Night Side Songs includes: Jordan Dobson (Hadestown and A Beautiful Noise on Broadway); Brooke Ishibashi (Into the Woods on Broadway, Cambodian Rock Band at South Coast Rep); Jonathan Raviv (The Band’s Visit on Broadway, Here There Are Blueberries at NYTW, among others); Mary Testa (Oklahoma! and Wicked on Broadway, among others); Taylor Trensch (Floyd Collins, upcoming, and Camelot on Broadway, among others).
Taibi Magar is the co-artistic director of PTC and a frequent collaborator of both The Lazours and A.R.T. The team was most recently represented in New York with the acclaimed New York Theatre Workshop production of We Live in Cairo by The Lazours and directed by Magar, which was developed and premiered at A.R.T. in 2019.
The Lazours and Magar are joined on the creative team by scenic designer Matt Saunders (Daddy Off-Broadway), Costume Designer Jason A. Goodwin (Back to the Future on Broadway), lighting designer Amith Chandrashaker (Prayer for the French Republic Off-Broadway), sound designer Justin Stasiw (Lempicka on Broadway). Alex Bechtel is the music director and pianist. Elizabeth Emanuel is the production stage manager and Olivia McQuerry is the assistant stage manager. Casting is by Taylor Williams, CSA.
Following its run at UTR, Night Side Songs will begin its world-premiere run in Philadelphia with a two-week community tour at local hospitals and community centers, followed by performances at PTC's Suzanne Roberts Theatre beginning Friday, February 21, 2025, and running through Sunday, March 9, 2025. Night Side Songs continues at A.R.T. beginning on Thursday, March 27, 2025, opening officially on Friday, March 28, 2025, and running through Saturday, April 13, 2025. Note: Updated casting information will be announced prior to each city’s run.
Under the Radar, New York City’s premiere annual festival of experimental theater, will run from January 4, 2025, to January 19, 2025 at various partner organizations across the city. The twentieth edition of the festival includes the new Under Construction series which spotlights works-in-progress from boundary-breaking artists you should know. Performances are not fully finalized but are absolutely ready for an audience.
