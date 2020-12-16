Martha Graham Dance Company Announces All-New Virtual Programming for January 2021
The January programming will focus on nature and the elements—how they are used metaphorically in the Graham classics as well as new works.
The Martha Graham Dance Company continues its online programming on Patreon, bringing subscribers new levels of access to its dancers, studios, archives, educational programs, and performances. The Company's all-digital 95th season offers unprecedented ways of stepping inside the work of the Company, the groundbreaking, iconic choreographies of Martha Graham, and the dances commissioned from some of today's top choreographers.
This season, the Company's digital offerings are curated thematically by month. The January programming will focus on nature and the elements-how they are used metaphorically in the Graham classics as well as new works. Events include a new Martha Matinee, a Studio Series event, a festive gathering with the Company dancers, and a Zoom Q&A with Graham experts.
All offerings and events are available starting at $3 per month via Patreon. Membership packages are available at patreon.com/marthagrahamdance. Single tickets are available for certain events at www.marthagraham.org.
Saturday, January 9, 2:30pm
Martha Matinee
$7 (Patreon members) / $10 (single tickets)
A streamed series featuring gems from the archives and performances from the Company's extensive repertory, Martha Matinees are hosted by Artistic Director Janet Eilber and include a live chat with Eilber and special guests. The January matinee focuses on Graham's exquisite 1946 work Dark Meadow. Clips of Graham performing will be presented alongside a performance of the current Company in Dark Meadow Suite, a recent arrangement featuring highlights of the work, particularly Graham's unmatched choreography for the ensemble.
Sunday, January 10, 1pm
Virtual Gathering with the Dancers
Ring in the New Year in a special virtual gathering with the Graham dancers hosted by Graham star Lloyd Knight.
Tuesday, January 19, 7pm
NEW@Graham
$20 (Patreon members) / $25 (single tickets)
This NEW@Graham event features Canticle for Innocent Comedians (1952), Graham's ode to nature and the elements, and the Company's new reimagining of the work. The program will include a sneak preview of newly created choreography for Wind by Sir Robert Cohan, a Graham Company alumnus and renowned choreographer. Excerpts from a film of Yuriko and Bertram Ross in Moon and Helen McGehee and Robert Cohan in Stars will also be presented. A recent performance of Lloyd Knight and Wendy Whelan in Moon will conclude the evening.
Wednesday, January 27, 5pm
Zoom wrap-up of the month's events with a Q&A.
