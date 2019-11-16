Mars Rucker Suffered an Injury During a Recent Performance of TINA
BroadwayWorld has learned that Mars Rucker sustained an injury during a performance of Tina on Thursday night. Rucker plays Alline and Ikette in the show.
Rucker took to Instagram to share a photo from the hospital, stating that they will be back to the show soon.
"Alright y'all. Had a lil injury tonight on the bway stage," they wrote. "I'm okay!! Will be out for a lil bit but thank you to everyone who reached out and sent their love."
Alright y'all. Had a lil injury tonight on the bway stage (i look crazy i know lol-still in my Alline costume?). I'm okay!! Will be out for a lil bit but thank you to everyone who reached out and sent their love? I'll be back with my @tinabroadway fam to tell this story to ya soon✊?
A post shared by MARS RUCKER. (@mars_the_mantis) on Nov 14, 2019 at 7:48pm PST
According to an audience member at the show, swing Leandra Ellis-Gaston went on after the show was briefly paused following Rucker's injury.
Leandra Ellis-Gaston who is the swing, dance captain for Tina, went on. Show resumed without a hitch. #TINABroadway- Charles Gross (@2aisle) November 15, 2019
TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL began performances on Saturday, October 12, 2019 and officially opened on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Broadway's Lunt-Fontanne Theatre (205 West 46th Street).
TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL stars Adrienne Warren in the title role, along with Daniel J. Watts (Hamilton) as Ike, Dawnn Lewis (The Wiz) as Zelma, Nkeki Obi-Melekwe as Tina Turner (At Some Performances) (Broadway Debut), Myra Lucretia Taylor (Nine) as Gran Georgeanna, Steven Booth (School of Rock), Nick Rashad Burroughs (Kinky Boots), Gerald Caesar (A Bronx Tale), Holli' Conway (Broadway Debut), Kayla Davion (King Kong), Leandra Ellis-Gaston (Broadway Debut), Charlie Franklin (The Book of Mormon), Judith Franklin (Summer: The Donna Summer Musical), Matthew Griffin (Broadway Debut), Sheldon Henry (The Prom), David Jennings (Once On This Island), Ross Lekites (Frozen), Robert Lenzi (Tuck Everlasting), Gloria Manning (Broadway Debut), Rob Marnell (Beautiful), Mehret Marsh (The Lion King), Jhardon DiShon Milton (A Bronx Tale), Destinee Rea (The Book of Mormon), Mars Rucker (Broadway Debut), Jessica Rush (Dear Evan Hansen), Justin Schuman (Broadway Debut), Allysa Shorte (Spongebob Squarepants), Carla Stewart (The Color Purple), Jayden Theophile (Broadway Debut), Skye Dakota Turner (Broadway Debut), Antonio Watson (Broadway Debut) and Katie Webber (Rock of Ages).
