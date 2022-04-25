Marla Mindelle, Frankie Grande, Constantine Rousouli, John Riddle, and More Will Lead Celine Dion Musical TITANIQUE

Casting has been announced for Titanique, the new musical send-up of the blockbuster film Titanic, featuring the songs of pop icon Céline Dion.

Leading the cast will be co-author Marla Mindelle (Sister Act, Netflix's "Special"), as Céline Dion, co-author Constantine Rousouli (Cruel Intentions, "This is the Night") as Jack, Frankie Grande (Mamma Mia, Rock of Ages) as Victor Garber, Kathy Deitch (Footloose, Wicked) as Molly Brown, Ryan Duncan (Getting' the Band Back Together, Shrek) as Ruth, Alex Ellis (Catch Me If You Can, Thoroughly Modern Millie) as Rose, John Riddle (The Phantom of the Opera, Frozen) as Cal, and Jaye Alexander as The Iceberg. Courtney Bassett, Donnie Hammond and Dimitri Moise will round out the ensemble. Ellenore Scott (Funny Girl; Mr. Saturday Night; Little Shop) joins the team as Choreographer.

The strictly limited engagement will begin previews off-Broadway on June 14, 2022, with an opening night set for June 23, 2022, and run through September 25, 2022, at The Asylum Theatre(307 W 26th St.).

When the music of Céline Dion makes sweet Canadian love with the eleven-time Oscar-winning film Titanic, you get Titanique, a musical celebration that turns one of the greatest love stories of all time into a hysterical and joyful slay-fest. Want to find out what really happened to Jack and Rose on that fateful night? Just leave it to Céline Dion to casually hijack a Titanic Museum tour and enchant the audience with her totally wild take, recharting the course of Titanic's beloved moments and characters with her iconic song catalog.

A one-of-a-kind musical voyage bursting with nostalgia, hilarity and heart, Titanique: The Maiden Voyage Concert features powerhouse voices in show-stopping performances of such hits as "My Heart Will Go On," "All By Myself", and "To Love You More," backed by the unparalleled energy of a full live band.

Titanique is Directed by Tye Blue (Rumer Willis' Over the Love Tour; "RuPaul's Drag Race" Assoc. Producer); Co-Written by Tye Blue, Marla Mindelle and Constantine Rousouli; with Music Supervision, Arrangements and Orchestrations by IRNE Award-Winner Nicholas Connell. Casting is by The Telsey Office / Rachel Hoffman, CSA and Henry Russell Bergstein, CSA, the Production Stage Manager is Clarissa Marie Ligon (Is This a Room/ Dana H.), and the Assistant Stage Manager is Rebecca Guskin. Additional Creative team members will be announced shortly.

Titanique's storied history includes a smash hit live-streamed concert - Titanique: The Maiden Voyage Concert on the premium streaming service Stellar, on May 2, 2021, as well as sold-out pop-up concert engagements in Los Angeles and New York, which earned the show a 2019 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Award.

Tickets go on sale to the public on April 27 at 11AM. For earlier access to tickets, starting on April 25, and the latest updates on the show, visit www.titaniquemusical.com. The ticket range is $38-$98.