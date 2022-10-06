Mark Rapier Releases New Book THE LEADER WITH A THOUSAND FACES

Some people actively pursue leadership positions, while others have the responsibility thrust upon them. Whatever the case, effective leadership is always in short supply, even though many people hold positions that require it, according to consultant Mark Rapier.

"Your personal leadership journey will not be a straight line to success," Rapier said. "You will need to ebb and flow when you find yourself in those leadership moments, being prepared with expanded views."

His new book, The Leader With a Thousand Faces: A Personal Study of Leadership, describes the journey that leaders must learn how to navigate and aims to give readers perspectives to consider before they find themselves needing answers. Written from Rapier's experience, not theory, readers will find the clues to uncovering the best versions of the leaders they choose to be.

Rapier explores leadership types (including some interesting combos), dispels myths and then gets into the nitty gritty of day-to-day leadership duties. Readers will also find situational examples, self-evaluation tools and answers to common questions, such as:

- What is the difference between good leaders and those who just think they are?

- What is the difference between management and leadership?

- Why do some techniques used successfully in the past no longer work?

- How can those in leadership roles demonstrate that they are ready for more leadership responsibilities?

- And much more.

"Leadership is in all of us," Rapier added. "All we need to do is unlock our potential."

About the Author

Over more than 40 years, Mark Rapier has acquired skills and experiences across multiple industries and platforms, which has given him valuable perspectives. As an adviser, Rapier works with C-suites, IT leadership and business stakeholders to develop and execute effective digital transformation strategies and IT operating models. He has experience with the automotive, financial services, insurance, life sciences, logistics, retail, utilities and U.S. public sectors, and has worked with global organizations with revenues ranging from $300M to $160B.

He has worked with hundreds of leaders from all over the world and led global organizations with more than 1,500 team members. He drew upon this experience and extensive research to inform The Leader With A Thousand Faces.

He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from The University of Texas at Austin. He lives in Arlington, Texas, and is an avid and below-average golfer. For more information, visit https://www.rapiergroupllc.com/, or follow the author on https://medium.com/the-leaders-journey or https://www.linkedin.com/in/markrapier/.