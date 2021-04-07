Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Mark Kostabi And Gene Pritsker Compositions Featured in Upcoming Composers Concordance Concert

Artist/pianist/composer Mark Kostabi and composer/guitarist/rapper/DJ Gene Pritsker have been friends for over 25 years collaborating on music projects & more.

Apr. 7, 2021  

On Sunday, May 2nd 2021, Composers Concordance will focus on two composers, Mark Kostabi and Gene Pritsker, in a concert of their works for Piano Quintet, featuring Quartet Metadata with pianists Mark Kostabi and Jai Jeffryes.

Artist/pianist/composer Mark Kostabi and composer/guitarist/rapper/DJ Gene Pritsker have been friends for over 25 years collaborating on music projects, concert productions, tours around the world, art, and recordings. Music on this concert features more collaborations between the two.

Featured compositions include Mark Kostabi's Aloft Summer Kites, a three-movement suite based on his solo piano pieces, and Gene Pritsker's The Difference for piano and string quartet, which is inspired by the Serenity Prayer. The concert will also feature a premiere of Pritsker's Prelude & Fugue #3, Kostabi's Waltz for Villa Corallo and violinist Lara St. John will join Mark in a duo performance.

Limited, in-person seating to 20 audience members. Tickets are $30 and must be purchased in advance. Ticket price for in-person audience includes free drinks.

The concert will also be live-streamed on the Composers Concordance Facebook page.

DETAILS:

Mark & Gene / Piano & Strings

Sunday, May 2nd, 2021

@ 5:00pm

Kostabi World

225 W 22nd St

New York, NY

Tickets:

RESERVATIONS: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mark-gene-piano-strings-tickets-149367631607

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/events/2597090490583713

Tickets are $30 and must be purchased in advance. The first 20 people will be the in-person audience. Ticket price for in-person audience includes free drinks.

Composers: Mark Kostabi and Gene Pritsker

Performers:

Mark Kostabi - piano

Jai Jeffryes - piano

Quartet Metadata
:

Lynn Bechtold - violin

Josh Henderson - violin

Carrie Frey - viola

Julia Henderson - cello

Special Guest Performer:

Lara St. John - violin


