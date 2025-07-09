Marissa Jaret Winokur Will Direct 5-Star Theatricals' HAIRSPRAY in Los Angeles

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Broadway’s original “Tracy Turnblad,” Marissa Jaret Winokur will direct 5-Star Theatricals' upcoming production of the Tony Award winning musical, HAIRSPRAY, music by Marc Shaiman, lyrics by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, book by Mark O'Donnell and Thomas Meehan and based on the John Waters film.

HAIRSPRAY will open on Friday, October 10 and run through Sunday, October 26 in the Scherr Forum Theatres at the Bank of America Performing Arts Center. Further creative team and casting will be announced shortly.

The songs include 1960s-style dance music and "downtown" rhythm and blues. Set in 1962 Baltimore, Maryland, the production follows teenage Tracy Turnblad's dream to dance on “The Corny Collins Show,” a local TV dance program based on the real-life Buddy Deane Show. When Tracy wins a role on the show, she becomes a celebrity overnight, leading to social change as Tracy campaigns for the show's integration.

Marissa Jaret Winokur is perhaps best known for creating the iconic role of “Tracy Turnblad” in the Broadway musical Hairspray, for which she won a Tony Award, a Drama Desk Award, and an Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Actress in a Musical. She was crowned winner of the inaugural season of “Celebrity Big Brother,” and danced her way into the hearts of America on the hit series “Dancing with the Stars,” making it all the way to the Final 4.

Marissa is currently touring the country with her hit Off-Broadway musical Mama I’m a Big Girl Now, which she co-created, directed, wrote, and produced with Laura Bell Bundy and Kerry Butler. Following a sold-out and extended run, the show received rave reviews and was recently nominated for a Drama Desk Award. Recently, Marissa has shifted into directing. Her latest show, Ice Cats, starring Alli Miller, was a breakout hit at the LA Fringe Festival and is now in television development. Her next directing endeavor is the stage production The Radium Girls: A Jaw-Dropping New Musical - a female-driven, horror-infused dark comedy inspired by the true story of the factory workers at the U.S. Radium Corporation in the 1920s. She just completed directing her first feature film, Bali High, a romantic traumedy starring Ashley Argota and Mick Torres. She loves LA theater and directed the hit musical parody Bridesmaids. Ryan O’Connor’s Eat, Pray, Vote and John Hill’s Wellness Check. After starring in many Christmas movies, she is excited to be writing her own Christmas movie musical for 2026!

As an actress she can currently be seen in recurring roles on several hit shows, including Emmy-nominated “What We Do in the Shadows,” “Bupkis,” “So Help Me Todd,” and “Clone High.” On Netflix, she stars in the family musical “Feel the Beat” and the comedy “Trouble.” She recently returned to the Hollywood Bowl to star in Kinky Boots alongside Wayne Brady, and Beauty and the Beast with Rebel Wilson and Taye Diggs. Marissa began her career on Broadway in Tommy Tune’s production of Grease!. She has hosted numerous talk shows, including “The Talk,” “The View,” “Dance Your Ass Off,” “All About Sex,” and “Off the Block with Ross and Marissa.” Her television credits span a wide range of fan-favorite series including “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “Girls,” “Crashing,” “Playing House,” “A Million Little Things,” “Perfect Harmony,” “Stacked,” and “Retired at 35.”

She has voiced characters on hundreds of animated shows including “American Dad,” “King of the Hill,” “The Cleveland Show,” “Yo Gabba Gabba,” and “Shrek the Halls.”

Marissa and her husband, comedy writer Judah Miller, split their time between New York and Los Angeles with their son Zev (when he’s not playing tennis), and their two labradoodles. A cancer survivor, Marissa is passionate about educating women on cancer awareness and works closely with “Stand Up To Cancer.”

Tickets for HAIRSPRAY are now on sale and prices range from $50.00 – $95.00. For single ticket and theatre information, call (805) 449-ARTS (2787) or visit Ticketmaster.com.

HAIRSPRAY will perform Friday, October 10 and run through Sunday, October 26 in the Scherr Forum Theatre at the Bank of America Performing Arts Center, 2100 Thousand Oaks Boulevard in Thousand Oaks. For groups of 10 or more, please call Group Sales, 5-STAR THEATRICALS at (805) 497-8613 x 1.