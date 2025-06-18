Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Marissa Bode, who stars as Nessarose in the two-part film adaptation of Wicked, and Tony nominee Julie Lester are set to appear in short films created by Inevitable Foundation‘s Visionary Fellowship directors. Variety was the first to report this news.

The program serves to provide disabled filmmakers with the opportunities and tools to create a short film, with the intention of later expanding it into a feature. This first class of fellows includes Zayre Ferrer, Monica Lucas, Filipe Coutinho, Alys Murray, and Katherine Craft. The group was each given a budget of $55,000 along with a production grant, an accomplished crew, health insurance, and more.

Bode is starring in Craft’s film, The Hog Queen, which takes place in a small town gay bar in Texas during its Hog Fest Drag Show. The logline reveals that “when all hell breaks loose... the people trapped inside scramble to survive the hogs…and each other.” This marks Bode's first onscreen role post-Wicked.

Lester stars in Beware Cockblocking Ghosts. Directed by Murray, the short tells the story of a teenager who becomes haunted by the ghost of her dead Best Friend, after she becomes jealous of her homecoming plans. Following their completion, the short films will be screened at an industry event later this year.

With a background in theater, Marissa Bode made her feature debut in 2024's Wicked as Nessarose, marking the first time a disabled performer has played the character. She will reprise her role in Wicked: For Good, arriving in theaters this November.

Julia Lester is an American singer and actress known for her role as Ashlyn Caswell in the Disney+ series High School Musical: The Musical: The Series and for her portrayal of the role of Little Red Ridinghood in the 2022 Broadway revival of Into the Woods. Lester also appeared as Miss Marmelstein in I Can Get It For You Wholesale at Classic Stage Company, as well as Martha in Center Theatre Group's production of The Secret Garden. Most recently, she starred in off-Broadway's All Nighter and Netflix's The Four Seasons.