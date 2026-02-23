Marcus Harmon's CENTER ISLAND Continues at Queens Short Play Festival

Following an opening night on February 21, Center Island, a gripping new 10-minute play by award-winning Brooklyn playwright Marcus Harmon, will continue its run at the annual Queens Short Play Festival.

Directed by Alexander Spears, Center Island is a gut-wrenching, suspenseful, and thought-provoking exploration of the immigration crisis. The play serves as a haunting cautionary tale, illustrating the stakes of the current political climate and issuing a powerful call for human solidarity.

Performance Schedule

Center Island is presented alongside six other short works by a diverse group of talented playwrights. Remaining performances are scheduled for:

Wednesday, February 25

Wednesday, March 5

Friday, March 7

The Cast & Creative Team

The production features a powerhouse cast including:

Yessi Ruiz

Ron Sarcos

Lester Balkissoon

"The play explores the depths of the immigration horror at hand," says playwright Marcus Harmon. "It's a look at how far things can go unless people find the strength to stand together."

About the Playwright

Marcus Harmon is an award-winning playwright based in Brooklyn, known for tackling social issues with urgency and emotional depth. His work continues to resonate with New York audiences for its timely themes and visceral storytelling.