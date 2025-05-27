Mannes Prep Students Will Perform at Guggenheim Museum's Rashid Johnson Exhibition

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Guggenheim Museum's exhibition, Rashid Johnson: A Poem for Deep Thinkers, will feature a special series of live performances spotlighting the exceptional artistry of Mannes Prep students. This collaboration marks a significant partnership between Mannes Prep and the museum, offering young musicians a prominent stage to share their talents with New York audiences.

The first two students selected to represent Mannes Prep in this exciting initiative are pianists Matthew Brand and Ziqiao Qiu, each recognized for their remarkable musicianship and commitment to their craft. Their performances will take place as follows:

Sunday, June 1 at 1 PM: Ziqiao Qiu

Friday, June 6 at 4 PM: Matthew Brand

About the Performers

At just 16 years old, Ziqiao Qiu is already an accomplished pianist, currently studying at the Mannes School of Music Prep Division under the guidance of Professor Pavlina Dokovska. Named a Clara Mannes Scholar in 2024 and recipient of the Alex Assoian Music Scholarship, Ziqiao has garnered prizes at over thirty international piano competitions. He began giving solo recitals at the age of eight and has graced prestigious stages such as Zankel and Weill Recital Halls at Carnegie Hall, the DiMenna Center, and Ningbo Concert Hall, performing as a concerto soloist since age eleven. Ziqiao's previous teachers include Professor Matti Raekallio and Dr. Jie Zheng, and he earned the ARSM diploma from the Royal Schools of Music at just eleven years old. Passionate about both performance and composition, his repertoire spans from Bach and Mozart to Liszt, Prokofiev, and Rautavaara. For his Guggenheim appearance, Ziqiao will present his original composition, The Planets, alongside works from the Baroque to the Romantic eras.

A dynamic force in New York City's music scene, 16-year-old Matthew Brand is a pianist, singer-songwriter, and composer whose versatility spans classical, jazz, and pop-rock genres. Matthew has studied classical piano with Donna Weng Friedman since 2013 and composition with Steven Sacco at Mannes Prep since 2016. He has also honed his jazz piano skills as part of the Mannes ensemble since 2017.

Matthew's creative output is as impressive as his performance résumé. From April to July 2024, he wrote, produced, and recorded a self-titled five-song EP of original pop-rock music at Smash Studios Midtown, garnering over 20,000 streams across all major platforms. His classical accolades include winning the Progressive Musicians Concerto Competition in 2022, which led to a performance of Haydn's Concerto in D Major-with his own original jazz cadenza-at Weill Carnegie Hall alongside the New York Chamber Players' Orchestra under Maestro Giacomo Franci. In 2024, Matthew composed a jazz-inspired concerto for piano and orchestra titled "Fusion Fantasy," which was selected as a finalist in the Mannes Prep Concerto Competition. He went on to perform the piece with Orchestra Manhattan, conducted by David Wroe, at Carnegie Hall, and recorded it with Cicerone Music & Art.

Beyond the concert hall, Matthew is an active member of New York's vibrant music community. He hosts the annual "UrbanAid" charity rock concert at Horace Mann and regularly performs rock and jazz gigs across the city with bands including Lola Lama, Reilly Rose, and the Cherry Bombs 80s cover band at iconic venues such as Mercury Lounge, Stephen Talkhouse, The Delancey, and the Sag Harbor Cinema Green Room.

Dr. Caroline Sonett-Assor, Director of Mannes Prep, expressed her enthusiasm for the partnership: "I am so thrilled that Mannes Prep will be collaborating with the museum throughout the duration of this exhibition, sharing the incredible talent of our students through individual student performances and curricular capstone presentations. Pianists Matthew Brand and Ziqiao Qiu were selected to be the first performers to represent Mannes Prep for this partnership. Matthew and Ziqiao were selected for their outstanding performance skills, their deep involvement as musicians and community members of Mannes Prep, and their profound commitment to their artistic careers. We are very proud to have them represent our school in these kick-off performances."

Mannes Prep, part of The New School's College of Performing Arts, is renowned for its rigorous training, innovative programming, and nurturing environment for young musicians. Students benefit from mentorship by legendary faculty and opportunities to perform at major New York City venues, including museums, concert halls, and cultural institutions. The school's commitment to developing creative, socially engaged artists is evident in its many public performances and collaborative projects throughout the city.

Audiences are invited to experience the artistry of Mannes Prep's rising stars at the Guggenheim Museum this June. These performances promise to be a highlight of the exhibition, offering a unique intersection of visual art and music, and celebrating the next generation of classical musicians.