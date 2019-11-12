Manhattan Theatre Club's THE HEIGHT OF THE STORM Will Play Final Two Weeks Through November 24

Click Here for More Articles on THE HEIGHT OF THE STORM

Manhattan Theatre Club's American premiere of The Height of the Storm, written by Tony Award® nominee Florian Zeller (The Father), translated by two-time Tony Award Winner Christopher Hampton (Les Liaisons Dangereuses) and directed by Tony and Drama Desk Award nominee Jonathan Kent (Long Day's Journey into Night) is beginning its final two weeks of performances. After being extended, the play must close on Sunday, November 24 at MTC's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street).

The Height of the Storm features Olivier and Tony Award Winner Jonathan Pryce (The Height of the Storm at Wyndham's Theatre, "Game of Thrones", "The Wife," Miss Saigon) and three-time Olivier Award Winner Eileen Atkins (The Height of the Storm at Wyndham's Theatre, "The Crown", Doubt, The Retreat From Moscow), Lucy Cohu (The Height of the Storm at Wyndham's Theatre, "The Queen's Sister"), Amanda Drew (The Height of the Storm at Wyndham's Theatre, Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night Time at The National Theatre), James Hillier (The Height of the Storm at Wyndham's Theatre, "The Crown"), and Lisa O'Hare (A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder).

The Height of the Storm opened September 24 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street).

Two of the greatest actors of their generation come together in one unforgettable story of a shared life and all of its complexities. For 50 years the lives of André and Madeleine have been filled with the everyday pleasures and unfathomable mysteries of an enduring marriage, until suddenly their life together begins to unravel, and this loving relationship is faced with the inevitability of change. Jonathan Kent directs this thrilling production The Times of London declares "a deeply moving new play that takes us to the edge of what it is to love."

Direct from a lauded run in London, the critically acclaimed production is produced by Manhattan Theatre Club with Simon Friend, Mark Goucher, Howard Panter and Scott Landis.

Support for The Height of the Storm is provided by the Laura Pels International Foundation for Theater.

The creative team for The Height of the Storm includes Anthony Ward (scenic and costume design), Hugh Vanstone (lighting design), Paul Groothuis (sound design), and Gary Yershon (composer).

For more information on MTC, please visit www.ManhattanTheatreClub.com.





