Mandy Patinkin Will Star in Season Five of THE GOOD FIGHT

Tony winner Mandy Patinkin has joined the cast of "The Good Fight" for season five!

Patinkin will play Hal Wackner, a layman with no legal training who spontaneously decides to open a court in the back of a copy shop. Against all odds, the court catches on, and the team at Reddick, Boseman & Lockhart find themselves contending with judgements that mean nothing legally, but are honored by much of the entertained public, according to Deadline.

Patinkin's most recent TV role was on "Homeland." He was nominated for four Emmys for the role, and nominated seven times overall.

The cast of "The Good Fight" also includes Broadway favorites like Christine Baranski and Audra McDonald. Sarah Steele, Nyambi Nyambi, Michael Boatman, Zach Grenier, and John Larroquette make up the rest of the cast.

In his 1980 Broadway debut, Patinkin won a Tony Award for his role as Che in Andrew Lloyd Webber's Evita and was nominated in 1984 for his starring role as George in the Pulitzer Prize-winning musical, Sunday in the Park with George. Mandy's other stage credits include: Compulsion, Paradise Found, The Tempest,Enemy of the People, The Wild Party, Falsettos, The Secret Garden, The Winter's Tale, The Knife, Leave It to Beaver is Dead, Rebel Women, Hamlet, Trelawney of the 'Wells,' The Shadow Box, The Split, Savages, and Henry IV, Part I.

He's known for playing Inigo Montoya in the classic romance "The Princess Bride."