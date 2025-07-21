Maia Reficco Set to Lead New Romance Film THE LAST SUNRISE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Maia Reficco, who previously starred as Eurydice in Broadway's Hadestown, is set to lead the new romance film The Last Sunrise for Amazon MGM Studios. According to Deadline, Carlson Young will direct the movie, which is based on the bestselling novel by Anna Todd. The screenplay will be written by Anna Klassen.

The original novel follows twenty-two-year-old Oriah "Ry" (Reficco) during a summer after she relocates to Majorca with her mother. Feeling like she is waiting for her life to begin, Ry is hopeful for new adventures that might spark her own coming-of-age story. Before too long, she meets Julián, a charming local who makes her feel even more naive and inexperienced than she normally does. As he pulls Ry out of her shell and she prepares to return to America, she must decide if she is willing to follow her heart and live for herself.

Reficco made her Broadway debut in 2024, playing Eurydice in Hadestown for eight months. Her previous theater credits include young Eva Peron in New York City Center's Evita and Natalia in Next to Normal at the Kennedy Center. Onscreen, she has been seen in Pretty Little Liars, One Fast Move, and, most recently, La Dolce Vita. Check out an exclusive interview with BroadwayWorld where Reficco brainstormed La Dolce Vita as a musical.