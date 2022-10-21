Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Magloire's New Chamber Ballet To Premiere At Mark Morris Dance Center This November

Oct. 21, 2022  

Miro Magloire will present his New Chamber Ballet in the premiere of a new, full-evening work to music by composer Reiko Fueting, November 18 & 19, 7:30 PM, at the Mark Morris Dance Center in Brooklyn.

Magloire has collaborated with composer Fueting for past works, and New Chamber Ballet recently appeared in the premiere of the composer's opera "Mechthild," which took place earlier this year in Magdeburg, Germany. U.S. performances for the Company include an appearance at the Clark Institute in Williamstown, MA.

Reiko Fueting, a native of Germany and New York resident, joined the theory faculty at the Manhattan School of Music in 2000, and is currently chair of the theory and the composition departments. He has taught vocal accompanying at the Conservatory of Music and Theater is Rostock, Germany, and was guest faculty and lecturer at universities and conservatories in China, Colombia, Germany, Italy, Russia, South Korea, and the U.S. As a composer, he has received prizes, scholarships, and commissions from organizations around the world, most recently for his opera "Mechthild," which recently premiered in Magdeburg, Germany, and featured the New Chamber Ballet.

Fueting was born in 1970 in Konigs Wusterhausen of the German Democratic Republic and studied composition and piano at the Hochschule fur Musik iin Dresden, at Rice University in Houston, at the Seoul National University, and at the Manhattan School of Music in New York. His most influential teachers include the composers Jorg Herchet and Nils Vigeland, and the pianist Winfried Apel.

These performances are supported by the Amphion Foundation, and by Dance/NYC's
Coronavirus Dance Relief Fund: New York State Edition, made possible by theNew York State Council on the Arts.




