Madison TV Station Apologizes After Interrupting Tony Awards With Local News Broadcast

WISC-TV in Madison, the local CBS affiliate, is apologizing to viewers after cutting off the Tony Awards broadcast last night.
A 'timing error' caused the station to interrupt the awards show with heir 10 PM local news which caused viewers to miss the final segments of the evening, including the award for Best Musical.
"WISC-TV" apologized for the mistake," the station wrote in a statement.
The prize for Best Musical went to The Outsiders.
Photo credit: Mary Kouw/CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting, Inc
