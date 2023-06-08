ï»¿Madeline Hollander's New Work HYDRO PARADEÂ ContinuesÂ at The Metropolitan Museum of Art This Weekend

Hydro Parade travelsÂ a meditative, rhythmic journey through the Museum and around its various fountains and water features.

By: Jun. 08, 2023

Artist, choreographer, and dancer Madeline Hollander's new piece,Â Hydro Parade, is a processional performance inspired by the water sources moving under, within, and around The Met.

OnÂ Saturday, June 10 and 17, Hydro Parade travelsÂ a meditative, rhythmic journey through the Museum and around its various fountains and water features, as dancers create a continuous stream of movement that flows through the galleries.

Hollander connects the ancient waterways of the hidden underground springs and the Old Croton Aqueduct, which still run beneath the Museum, to the activity and circulation of visitors in the galleries above.

Performers: Eva Alt, Antuan Byers, Andrew Champlin, Eloise de Luca, Marielis Garcia, Katie Gaydos, Morgan Griffin, Miguel Guzman, Leah Ives, Amanda Kmett'Pendry, Cori Kresge, Lauren Newman, Jeremy Pheiffer, Raymond Pinto, Huiwang Zhang.

Choreographed by Madeline Hollander

Produced by Sasha Okshteyn

Costumes by Andrew Jordan

Madeline Hollander: Hydro Parade

Â 

Saturdays, June 10 and 17, at 6 p.m.Â 

Various Galleries at The Met Fifth Avenue, Beginning in The Robert Lehman Wing, Court LevelÂ 
Free with Museum admission

Run time: Approx. 90 mins



