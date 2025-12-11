Machiko Ozawa and Tasos Papastamou Will Perform at SHRINE in Harlem

On January 11th at 8pm, Composers Concordance will present an evening of genre-blurring music featuring violinists Machiko Ozawa and Tasos Papastamou at the Shrine World Music Venue in Harlem.

The program will showcase an eclectic mix of works for two violins, violins with electronics, and new collaborations that push the boundaries of the instrument. Special guests Marshall Coid (violin) and Gene Pritsker (Di.J./guitar) will join the duo for compositions spanning a wide spectrum of musical styles, sound worlds, and grooves.

Expect a vibrant night of adventurous chamber music, virtuosic performances, and cross-genre exploration—true to the Composers Concordance spirit of presenting music without limits.

Violinist Machiko Ozawa, is a versatile violinist known for her dynamic range across classical, tango, jazz, and interdisciplinary performance. A winner of the Artists International Competition, she made her Carnegie Weill Recital Hall debut and later served as concertmaster of the Orquesta Sinfónica Sinaloa de las Artes, during which the orchestra was awarded “Amigos de la Musica” as Mexico’s best orchestra. She has appeared as soloist with the Presidential Symphony Orchestra of Turkey, Pan American Symphony Orchestra, North Shore Symphony Orchestra, and others.

Expanding beyond classical music, Ozawa developed her own performance style, tapdanceviolin, integrating tap dance and violin in original works. Her tango ensemble, Urban Tango Trio, has performed throughout the U.S. and Japan to critical acclaim. As a composer, she premiered her work Syrenes and released her album Vertical Voyage with support from the Yamaha Foundation.

A graduate of Juilliard, Guildhall, and Tokyo Geidai, she is also a Yamaha Performing Artist.

Tasos Papastamou (Tasman) is a multi-instrumentalist, composer, and producer from Athens, Greece. Classically trained as a violinist, he joined the ERT National Symphony Orchestra at age 19, yet soon expanded beyond classical music. In 1994 he began exploring the electric violin, becoming a member of the band Closer, with whom he recorded several albums, toured England, and performed at major festivals such as Synch and Rockwave.

In 2007 he launched his solo career, composing for short films and dance theater while collaborating widely across the Greek music scene. He toured internationally, including an appearance at the Montreal International Jazz Festival with Kristi Stasinopoulou. His debut album Solace (2009) led to being selected as the opening act for the Pet Shop Boys’ concerts in Athens and Thessaloniki.

Tasman’s later projects include Ambivert (2015, Minos EMI/Universal), showcasing his distinctive blend of ambient, glitch, and IDM—a synthesis of emotional nuance and refined technical craft.