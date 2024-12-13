MUFASA: THE LION KING Soundtrack Featuring Lin-Manuel Miranda's Songs Now Streaming

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ahead of the highly anticipated big-screen debut of “Mufasa: The Lion King,” on Dec. 20, Walt Disney Records has released the songs only and deluxe versions of Disney’s Mufasa: The Lion King original motion picture soundtrack.

The original songs were written by Grammy®, Tony® and Emmy® Award winner and Kennedy Center Honor® recipient Lin-Manuel Miranda, and produced by Grammy Award winner Mark Mancina and Lin-Manuel Miranda, with additional music and performances by Lebo M.

The album was produced by Miranda, Mancina and Grammy Award winner and Walt Disney Music President Tom MacDougall. The score, which will be included in the Deluxe version of the soundtrack, was composed by Tony Award winner and composer Dave Metzger.

Said Lin-Manuel Miranda, “It’s a harrowing journey that our characters go on. I think it’s my job to write ‘joy bombs’ in the middle of this movie—moments of pure joy and escape in that same way that when you first saw ‘The Lion King’ and ‘Hakuna Matata’ came out of nowhere and delighted you.”

Walt Disney Studios debuted two new special looks at the music from the film today: A “Backstage Music” video featuring Lin-Manuel Miranda and the cast introducing the brand-new song, “I Always Wanted a Brother” and a new featurette, “The Godfather of The Lion King Music: Lebo M,” celebrating the singer, songwriter, and composer who has been involved with every major release in the franchise.

Listen to the album below:

The film features an all-star roster of talent, including Aaron Pierre, Kelvin Harrison Jr., John Kani, Tiffany Boone, Kagiso Lediga, Preston Nyman, Mads Mikkelsen, Thandiwe Newton, Lennie James, Anika Noni Rose, Keith David, Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, Donald Glover, Blue Ivy Carter, Braelyn Rankins, Theo Somolu, Folake Olowofoyeku, Joanna Jones, Thuso Mbedu, Sheila Atim, Abdul Salis, Dominique Jennings and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter. Blending live-action filmmaking techniques with photoreal computer-generated imagery, the all-new feature film is directed by Barry Jenkins, produced by Adele Romanski & Mark Ceryak, and executive produced by Peter Tobyansen.

Exploring the unlikely rise of the beloved king of the Pride Lands, “Mufasa: The Lion King” enlists Rafiki to relay the legend of Mufasa to young lion cub Kiara, daughter of Simba and Nala, with Timon and Pumba a lending their signature schtick. Told in flashbacks, the story introduces Mufasa as an orphaned cub, lost and alone until he meets a sympathetic lion named Taka—the heir to a royal bloodline. The chance meeting sets in motion an expansive journey of an extraordinary group of misfits searching for their destiny—their bonds will be tested as they work together to evade a threatening and deadly foe.

Featuring original songs by award-winning songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda, original score by Dave Metzger and additional music and vocal performances by Lebo M, “Mufasa: The Lion King” opens only in cinemas on Dec. 20, 2024. Tickets are available now.