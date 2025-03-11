MUFASA: THE LION KING Sets Disney+ Streaming Debut

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Streaming audiences around the world will experience the epic adventure, unforgettable music, and cinematic visuals of Mufasa: The Lion King when the film journeys to Disney+ on March 26.

Directed by Oscar®-winning director Barry Jenkins and featuring all-new songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda – including the viral sensation, “I Always Wanted a Brother” – Mufasa: The Lion King became a sensation, earning over $700 million at the global box office and becoming one of the top 10 biggest global releases of 2024. Watch a musical number from the movie below before its streaming debut later this month!

Exploring the unlikely rise of the beloved king of the Pride Lands, Mufasa: The Lion King enlists Rafiki to relay the legend of Mufasa to young lion cub Kiara, daughter of Simba and Nala, with Timon and Pumbaa lending their signature schtick. Told in flashbacks, the story introduces Mufasa as an orphaned cub, lost and alone until he meets a sympathetic lion named Taka—the heir to a royal bloodline. The chance meeting sets in motion an expansive journey of an extraordinary group of misfits searching for their destiny—their bonds will be tested as they work together to evade a threatening and deadly foe.

The film features an all-star roster of talent, including Aaron Pierre, Kelvin Harrison Jr., John Kani, Tiffany Boone, Kagiso Lediga, Preston Nyman, Mads Mikkelsen, Thandiwe Newton, Lennie James, Anika Noni Rose, Keith David, Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, Donald Glover, Blue Ivy Carter, Braelyn Rankins, Theo Somolu, Folake Olowofoyeku, Joanna Jones, Thuso Mbedu, Sheila Atim, Abdul Salis, Dominique Jennings and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter.

Blending live-action filmmaking techniques with photoreal computer-generated imagery, the all-new feature film is directed by Barry Jenkins, produced by Adele Romanski & Mark Ceryak, and executive produced by Peter Tobyansen. The film features original songs by award-winning songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda, original score by Dave Metzger and additional music and vocal performances by Lebo M.