MTI Acquires Licensing Rights for THE HEART OF ROCK AND ROLL

Theatrical licensor Music Theatre International (MTI) just announced that The Heart of Rock and Roll has joined the company’s catalogue of musicals. The Heart of Rock and Roll is a smart, funny, heartfelt throwback to the era of big feelings, classic rom-coms, and music that really “Stuck With You.” The show is a vibrant, exciting jukebox musical with a book by Jonathan Abrams and music and lyrics by Huey Lewis and his pop rock band Huey Lewis and the News, with new orchestrations of their music by Brian Usifer.

Set in 1987 and jam-packed with Huey Lewis megahits like “Do You Believe in Love,” “Hip to Be Square,” and “If This Is It,” The Heart of Rock and Roll centers on a couple of twenty-somethings on the cusp of their futures—Bobby, a rock and roller who’s traded his guitar for the corporate ladder and his boss Cassandra who’s always put the family business first. When they both get a second shot at their dreams, it’ll take “The Power of Love” and a little help from their friends to figure out what kind of life they really want.

“What a thrill to represent The Heart of Rock and Roll,” said Drew Cohen, President and CEO of MTI. “This is the rare show featuring well-known songs that won over both audiences and critics alike. It’s because Jonathan Abrams’ script is energetic, hilarious, and just plain fun. That approach aligns perfectly with the great songs of Huey Lewis and the News which were not only massive hits, but intended for audiences to have a good time. Heart of Rock and Roll delivers on that promise, leaving audiences wishing they were on stage with the cast!"

The Heart of Rock and Roll began previews on March 29, 2024, and officially opened on April 22 at the James Earl Jones Theatre. The show was directed by Gordon Greenberg and choreographed by Lorin Latarro.

Rock and Roll icon Huey Lewis remarked, "I am so pleased that MTI is bringing the Heart of Rock and Roll to the heart of America. It’s been an incredible, decade long journey, and we are so proud of our show, and, so happy that everyone across the country will get a chance to see it.”

"Bringing The Heart of Rock and Roll to the stage has been the honor of a lifetime, eclipsed only by working with my childhood music idol, Huey Lewis,” added book writer Jonathan Abrams Alongside our incredible creative team, we have put together a show intended to be fun, funny and full of “heart” — an original story about dreams and choices, wrapped up in a joyful, fizzy ode to the 1980’s. From my first meeting with Drew Cohen at MTI, I knew we were not only in capable hands, but ones that hold our musical dear. I could not be more excited for the opportunity to share The Heart of Rock and Roll with a wider audience in this next phase of the show’s journey.”

MTI is also set to develop a 60-minute Broadway Junior version of the new musical, with workshops taking place over the summer.

More information about The Heart of Rock and Roll can be found on the MTI website here.

About Music Theatre International

Music Theatre International (MTI) is one of the world's leading theatrical licensing agencies, granting theatres from around the world the rights to perform the greatest selection of musicals from Broadway and beyond. Founded in 1952 by composer Frank Loesser and orchestrator Don Walker, MTI is a driving force in advancing musical theatre as a vibrant and engaging art form.

MTI works directly with the composers, lyricists and book writers of these musicals to provide official scripts, musical materials and dynamic theatrical resources to over 100,000 professional, community and school theatres in the US and in over 150 countries worldwide.

MTI is particularly dedicated to educational theatre, and has created special collections to meet the needs of various types of performers and audiences. MTI’s Broadway Junior® shows are 30- and 60-minute musicals for performance by elementary and middle school-aged performers, while MTI’s School Editions are musicals annotated for performance by high school students.

MTI maintains its global headquarters in New York City with additional offices in London (MTI Europe) and Melbourne (MTI Australasia).