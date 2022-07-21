MTI Acquires Licensing Rights for BETWEEN THE LINES

Theatrical licensor Music Theatre International (MTI) has announced the acquisition of Between the Lines, the new Off-Broadway musical based on the novel by international bestselling author Jodi Picoult & Samantha van Leer featuring a book by Timothy Allen McDonald (Jim Henson's Emmet Otter's Jug-Band Christmas) and music & lyrics by Elyssa Samsel & Kate Anderson (Apple TV+'s "Central Park"), in their New York theatre debuts.

Produced by Daryl Roth, Between the Lines is an empowering and enchanting new musical for anyone who has ever sought to find their place in the world. An outsider in a new town and a new school, Delilah seeks comfort in the pages of her favorite book, where she feels heard and understood by the handsome Prince Oliver. But as the lines between fantasy and reality begin to blur in both extraordinary and astonishing ways, Delilah discovers how to find her place in the real world while keeping her dreams alive.

Currently playing at The Tony Kiser Theater at Second Stage, Between the Lines made its world premiere at Kansas City Rep in Fall 2017, where the musical broke box office records and the Kansas City Star called the show, "a whimsical, wonderful production," and Broadway World raved, "It is a throwback to the prototypical well-conceived, masterfully executed, tuneful, funny, appropriately danced, and professionally acted example of what you hope a Broadway style musical might aspire to be at its best." TheaterMania said, "I heartily believe there is a hungry audience out there just waiting to answer the siren call of Elyssa Samsel and Kate Anderson's charming and life-affirming score." In January 2018, a sold-out concert version of Between the Lines was presented at the 92Y in Manhattan. Between the Lines is directed by two-time Tony Award nominee Jeff Calhoun (Newsies) and choreographed by Paul McGill (The Legend of Georgia McBride),

Visit www.BetweenTheLinesMusical.com for tickets and more information.

Drew Cohen, President and CEO of Music Theatre International stated, "Between the Lines offers audiences and performers the chance to indulge a fantasy so many of us have had: that is, to engage with fictional characters from a story we love and have them literally come to life by leaping off the page. This romantic comedy has a hilarious and heartwarming book matched with a brilliant score featuring instant classics and new 'audition songs.' We are proud to represent this new show that attendees at Junior Theater Festivals have seen in development for the last few years."

Timothy Allen McDonald, Elyssa Samsel and Kate Anderson remarked, "Between The Lines has always had a devoted fan base that connects with its mantra of creating the story you want to live in, instead of the one you're stuck in. We are thrilled that MTI is going to be representing our show, and we look forward to seeing future productions that carry that message far and wide."

While the show is not yet available for licensing, theatres are encouraged to visit the MTI show page and click "follow" to be alerted about upcoming news and licensing announcements. International restrictions apply.

About Music Theatre International

Music Theatre International (MTI) is one of the world's leading theatrical licensing agencies, granting theatres from around the world the rights to perform the greatest selection of musicals from Broadway and beyond. Founded in 1952 by composer Frank Loesser and orchestrator Don Walker, MTI is a driving force in advancing musical theatre as a vibrant and engaging art form.

MTI works directly with the composers, lyricists and bookwriters of these musicals to provide official scripts, musical materials and dynamic theatrical resources to over 100,000 professional, community and school theatres in the US and in over 150 countries worldwide.

MTI is particularly dedicated to educational theatre, and has created special collections to meet the needs of various types of performers and audiences. MTI's Broadway Junior™ shows are 30- and 60-minute musicals for performance by elementary and middle school-aged performers, while MTI's School Editions are musicals annotated for performance by high school students.

MTI maintains its global headquarters in New York City with additional offices in London (MTI Europe) and Melbourne (MTI Australasia).