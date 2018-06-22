MTC Extends SUGAR IN OUR WOUNDS

Due to popular demand, Manhattan Theatre Club announces one additional week of performances for the world premiere of Sugar in Our Wounds, the new play by Donja R. Love and directed by Saheem Ali, which opened on Tuesday, June 19 at The Studio at Stage II - Harold and Mimi Steinberg New Play Series at New York City Center - Stage II (131 West 55th Street). The added performances will include an LGBTQ Theatre Night on Friday, July 13 at 7:30PM and a Black Theatre Night on Sunday, July 15 at 7:30PM.

The production, which now plays through Sunday, July 15, stars Stephanie Berry (Drowning Crow, The Hummingbird's Tour) as Aunt Mama, Sheldon Best (Romeo and Juliet) as James, Fern Cozine (Off-Broadway debut) as Isabel, Tiffany Rachelle Stewart (The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time) as Mattie, and Chinaza Uche (Sojourners/HerPortmanteau, Nigerian Prince) as Henry.

On a plantation during the Civil War, a mystical tree stretches toward heaven. It protects James, a young slave, while he reads newspapers about the imminent possibility of freedom, as the battle rages on. When a brooding stranger arrives, James and his makeshift family take the man in. Soon, an unexpected bond leads to a striking romance, and everyone is in uncharted territory. But is love powerful enough to set your true self free? This lyrical and lushly realized play is part of poet, filmmaker and playwright Donja R. Love's exploration of queer love at pivotal moments in Black history.

Sugar in Our Wounds' creative team includes Arnulfo Maldonado (scenic design), Dede Ayite (costume design), Jason Lyons (lighting design), Palmer Hefferan (sound design), Michael Thurber (original music), Darrell Grand Moultrie (movement), and Cookie Jordan (hair & makeup design).

Single tickets are available for purchase online at www.nycitycenter.org, by calling CityTix at 212-581-1212, or by visiting the New York City Center box office (131 West 55th Street). New and renewing subscribers can join MTC's 2018-2019 season by calling The MTC Clubline at 212-399-3050. For more information, please visit www.manhattantheatreclub.com. Tickets for the initial run are priced at $30; tickets for the extension week are priced at $75.

To sign up for MTC's "30 Under 30" program, offering $30 tickets for theatregoers age 30 and under, visit www.manhattantheatreclub.com/30under30/.

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

