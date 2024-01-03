MTA Opens Public Comment Period for New NYC Congestion Tolls

As BroadwayWorld reported last month, changes are coming to New York City that will liely affect Broadway audiences who normally commute by car. Beginning in Spring 2024, most drivers will have to pay $15 to enter midtown Manhattan before 9pm.

Now the MTA has announced plans for a public comment period for the congestion pricing program. The agency will accept written and audio comments and will hold four hybrid virtual/in-person public hearings in February and March.

Now through Monday, March 11, 2024, members of the public may submit written comments online and by email, mail and fax, and may submit audio comments by leaving a voicemail message. All comments will be recorded and submitted for review.

Online: https://contact.mta.info/s/forms/CBDTP

Email: cbdtp.feedback@mtabt.org

Mail: CBD Tolling Program, 2 Broadway, 23rd Floor, New York, NY 10004

Phone: 646-252-7440

Fax: Send to (212) 504-3148 with Attention to CBDTP Team.

The hearings begin on Thursday, Feb. 29, and conclude on Monday, March 4. Members of the public who wish to speak at the hearings are required to register in advance online, by calling the Public Hearing Hotline at (646) 252-6777, or in person. Registration will open one week before the start time of each hearing and will close 30 minutes after the beginning of the hearing. Speakers will be provided two minutes to speak. The hearings will be hosted in person at 2 Broadway, New York, NY 10004 in the William J. Ronan 20th Floor Board Room. People may also register to participate remotely via Zoom or telephone.

The hearings will be accessible online at mta.info/CBDTP at these dates and times:

Thursday, Feb. 29, at 6:00 p.m.

Friday, March 1, at 10:00 a.m.

Monday, March 4, at 10:00 a.m.

Monday, March 4, at 6:00 p.m.