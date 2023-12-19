Will New NYC Congestion Tolls Affect Broadway Attendance?

Just last week, the Broadway League released its annual demographics report, which paints a picture of the theatregoers who attended Broadway shows in New York City last season. According to the report, approximately 35% of attendances were by people from the New York City metropolitan area (21.7% from New York City and 13.6% from the surrounding suburbs).

Forbes reports that upcoming changes to congestion pricing, as approved by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority earlier this month, could have a major effect on Broadway audiences who normally commute by car.

Beginning in Spring 2024, most drivers will have to pay $15 to enter midtown Manhattan before 9pm. How might this impact that 13.6% of Broadway audiences?

“When this was debated five years ago, New York City was a different city. The city then was booming, ... and Broadway was doing well,” former NYC tourism bureau executive officer Cristyne Nicholas told Forbes. “This is just another impediment for people to come into the city, especially the bridge and tunnel people who are so important to the Broadway theaters. They are going to do what they are doing now, which is staying home."

"Congestion pricing is “another nail in the coffin for Broadway," added Broadway producer Robert Cole. “You cannot keep layering expenses and costs onto the theatre experience."