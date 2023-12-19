Will New NYC Congestion Tolls Affect Broadway Attendance?

A recent report reveals that 13.6% of Broadway audiences come from NYC's surrounding suburbs.

By: Dec. 19, 2023

POPULAR

The Best Theater of 2023: Shows that Ruled the Year Photo 1 The Best Theater of 2023: Shows that Ruled the Year
Full Cast Set For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS on Broadway; Plus Watch a New Music Video! Photo 2 Full Cast Set For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS; Plus Watch a New Music Video
Video: Jordan Fisher Performs 'If It's True' in HADESTOWN Photo 3 Video: Jordan Fisher Performs 'If It's True' in HADESTOWN
Review Roundup: STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Opens in London's West End Photo 4 Review Roundup: STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Opens in London's West End

Will New NYC Congestion Tolls Affect Broadway Attendance?

Just last week, the Broadway League released its annual demographics report, which paints a picture of the theatregoers who attended Broadway shows in New York City last season. According to the report, approximately 35% of attendances were by people from the New York City metropolitan area (21.7% from New York City and 13.6% from the surrounding suburbs).

Forbes reports that upcoming changes to congestion pricing, as approved by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority earlier this month, could have a major effect on Broadway audiences who normally commute by car.

Beginning in Spring 2024, most drivers will have to pay $15 to enter midtown Manhattan before 9pm. How might this impact that 13.6% of Broadway audiences?

“When this was debated five years ago, New York City was a different city. The city then was booming, ... and Broadway was doing well,” former NYC tourism bureau executive officer Cristyne Nicholas told Forbes. “This is just another impediment for people to come into the city, especially the bridge and tunnel people who are so important to the Broadway theaters. They are going to do what they are doing now, which is staying home."

"Congestion pricing is “another nail in the coffin for Broadway," added Broadway producer Robert Cole. “You cannot keep layering expenses and costs onto the theatre experience."



RELATED STORIES

1
HADESTOWN Releases New Block of Tickets Through September 1, 2024 Photo
HADESTOWN Releases New Block of Tickets Through September 1, 2024

Beginning today, Tuesday, December 19 at 10:00am ET, a new block of tickets for Hadestown will be available for performances through September 1, 2024. Learn more about how to get tickets here!

2
Photos: Reimagined PETER PAN National Tour Meets the Press Photo
Photos: Reimagined PETER PAN National Tour Meets the Press

The all-new production of the Tony Award-winning Broadway classic, PETER PAN is now playing at Ordway Center for the  Performing Arts. The North American Tour Company celebrated its launch on Thursday, December 14 with an opening night  “green” carpet event. See photos from the event. 

3
Review Roundup: APPROPRIATE Opens On Broadway Starring Sarah Paulson, Elle Fanning, Corey Photo
Review Roundup: APPROPRIATE Opens On Broadway Starring Sarah Paulson, Elle Fanning, Corey Stoll & More

Branden Jacobs-Jenkins’ Appropriate, directed by Lila Neugebauer, opens on Broadway tonight in a production from Second Stage Theater. The show's star-studded cast includes Emmy-winner Sarah Paulson, Corey Stoll, Elle Fanning and more! Read the reviews!

4
Full Cast Set for MYSTIC PIZZA at La Mirada Theatre Photo
Full Cast Set for MYSTIC PIZZA at La Mirada Theatre

The full cast for the West Coast premiere of the brand new musical, MYSTIC PIZZA, has been revealed.

From This Author - Sidney Paterra

Sidney is a Contributing Editor at BroadwayWorld and has been a superfan of theatre and all things Broadway for her entire life. She joined the BroadwayWolrd team as an Assistant Editor in 2021. Origi... Sidney Paterra">(read more about this author)

2023 Holiday Gifts for Broadway-Lovers2023 Holiday Gifts for Broadway-Lovers
Unions of Broadway: Stage Directors and Choreographers SocietyUnions of Broadway: Stage Directors and Choreographers Society
Follow Along with Next On Stage: Season 4 with BroadwayWorld's Stage MagFollow Along with Next On Stage: Season 4 with BroadwayWorld's Stage Mag
How to Watch the 2023 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade - Your Complete Guide!How to Watch the 2023 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade - Your Complete Guide!

Videos

HELL'S KITCHEN Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
HELL'S KITCHEN Cast Unpacks Their Roles
Watch Audra McDonald in Ava DuVernay’s ORIGIN Film Trailer Video
Watch Audra McDonald in Ava DuVernay’s ORIGIN Film Trailer
Go Inside the MEAN GIRLS Musical Numbers in Choreography Featurette Video
Go Inside the MEAN GIRLS Musical Numbers in Choreography Featurette
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
SWEENEY TODD
Ticket Central WONKA
PURLIE VICTORIOUS
MJ THE MUSICAL

Recommended For You