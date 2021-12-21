Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
MRS. DOUBTFIRE
MRS. DOUBTFIRE Cancels Tonight's Performance

Performances are expected to resume tomorrow, Wednesday, December 22nd at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre.

Dec. 21, 2021  

Today's (Tuesday, December 21st) performance of Mrs. Doubtfire on Broadway is being cancelled due to the detection of positive COVID test results in the company. Performances are expected to resume tomorrow, Wednesday, December 22nd at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre.

Daniel Hillard, a struggling, out-of-work actor, will do anything for his kids. After losing custody in a messy divorce, he creates the kindly alter ego of Scottish nanny Euphegenia Doubtfire in a desperate attempt to stay in their lives. As his new character takes on a life of its own, Mrs. Doubtfire teaches Daniel more than he bargained for about how to be a father. A hilarious and heartfelt story about holding onto your loved ones against all odds, Mrs. Doubtfire is the musical comedy we need right now - one that proves we're better together.


