MR. SATURDAY NIGHT Starring Billy Crystal to Premiere on BroadwayHD in December

BroadwayHD will present the exclusive streaming release of Billy Crystal's five-time Tony AwardÂ® nominated Mr. Saturday Night: A New Musical Comedy. Filmed during its Broadway run, Mr. Saturday Night: A New Musical Comedy will be available exclusively on BroadwayHD starting December 1st. Mr. Saturday Night: A New Musical Comedy stars Billy Crystal, Tony-AwardÂ® nominee for Best Actor in a Musical, as Buddy Young, Jr. in this entertaining musical about an outrageous and outspoken comedian who has one last shot at reclaiming the spotlight - and his family - one hilarious step at a time. Now, some 40 years after his TV career flamed out, Buddy seeks one more shot at the spotlight, and while he's at it, one last shot at fixing the family he fractured along the way.

Tony Award winner, six-time Emmy Award winner, and Mr. Saturday Night: A New Musical Comedy Executive Producer Billy Crystal said, "I am so happy that people at home can now see our show. We've captured the feeling of being in the theater in the best "House Seats" possible. It was a special experience to perform Mr. Saturday Night with our glorious cast and I know our new audiences at home will experience the same laughs and tears our Broadway audiences did."

Mr. Saturday Night: A New Musical Comedy was filmed August 31st, the week before its celebrated Broadway engagement concluded at the Nederlander Theatre. The musical is based on Billy Crystal's 1992 comedy film of the same name, which marked Crystal's directorial debut. Written by Billy Crystal, Lowell Ganz, and Babaloo Mandel (2022 Tony AwardÂ® nominees for Best Book of a Musical), Mr. Saturday Night: A New Musical Comedy features music by three-time Tony AwardÂ® winner Jason Robert Brown (Parade, The Bridges of Madison County, The Last Five Years), lyrics by two-time Tony AwardÂ® nominee Amanda Green (Bring It On: The Musical), choreography by Ellenore Scott (Funny Girl) and direction by Tony AwardÂ® winner John Rando (Urinetown).

Mr. Saturday Night: A New Musical Comedy also features Tony AwardÂ® winner Randy Graff (City of Angels, Les MisÃ©rables) as Elaine Young; David Paymer (City Slickers, Quiz Show, State & Main), who is recreating his Oscar-nominated performance as Buddy's brother Stan Yankleman; Tony AwardÂ® nominee Shoshana Bean (Wicked, Waitress) as Susan Young; and Chasten Harmon (The Good Fight, Elementary, Broadway's Hair) as agent Annie Wells. The Broadway company also includes Jordan Gelber (Avenue Q), Brian Gonzales (Aladdin), and Mylinda Hull (Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Sweet Charity).

Based on the Castle Rock Entertainment motion picture "Mr. Saturday Night," written by Billy Crystal, Lowell Ganz and Babaloo Mandel. By special arrangement with Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures.

"It's an honor for BroadwayHD to premiere Billy Crystal's Mr. Saturday Night: A New Musical Comedy to our platform, directly following its Broadway run," said Stewart F. Lane and Bonnie Comley, co-founders of BroadwayHD. "BroadwayHD continues to be at the forefront of streaming live theatre. We are thrilled to capture and preserve this world-class stage production and share it with viewers who couldn't experience it on Broadway, and for those who want to get reacquainted with Billy Crystal's outrageously funny performance all over again."

BroadwayHD's Lane, Comley, and Gio Messale are the talented team of producers behind the capture. The stage production of Mr. Saturday Night: A New Musical Comedy is produced by James L. Nederlander, Face Productions, Inc., Hunter Arnold, Michael Cohl, TEG Dainty, Candy Spelling, Steve Traxler, Marc David Levine, Caiola Productions, Crossroads Live, Jamie deRoy, Roy Furman, Arny Granat, Grove Entertainment, John Gore Organization, Wolf Gutterman, Van Kaplan, Larry Magid, Peter May, Carl Moellenberg, Beth W. Newburger, Albert Nocciolino, Eva Price, Iris Smith, The Shubert Organization, Howard Tenenbaum, and Barry & Fran Weissler.

Viewers can enjoy Mr. Saturday Night: A New Musical Comedy with friends and family this holiday season by taking advantage of the annual BroadwayHD holiday sale. From now until December 8th, 2022, annual gift subscriptions are available for $99.99, $30 off the regular price.

BroadwayHD introduces award-winning theatre from all across the globe with both classic and modern productions. Fans can expect to see the full works of Shakespeare from the Royal Shakespeare Company and a selection of the world's greatest musicals, including Kinky Boots, Cats, 42nd Street, She Loves Me, Les MisÃ©rables, Rodgers & Hammerstein's The Sound of Music, and An American in Paris. All performances are adapted specifically for streaming audiences to maximize the entertainment experience. To learn more about BroadwayHD, visit www.broadwayhd.com.

ABOUT BROADWAYHD

BroadwayHD, founded in 2015 by Tony AwardÂ®-winning producers Stewart F. Lane and Bonnie Comley, is the only streaming service offering premium full-length stage plays and musicals captured specifically for multi-platform viewing to theatre fans across the globe. In addition to exclusive live-streamed content of the world's best productions, Broadway offers subscribers unlimited on-demand access to a library of more than 300 theatre productions from Broadway, The West End and beyond. If You Can't Get to Broadway, Get to BroadwayHD.

ABOUT WARNER BROS. THEATRE VENTURES

Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures under the supervision of Executive Vice President Mark Kaufman, is currently represented on Broadway by the Tony nominated musical Beetlejuice. Prior to that, the division produced the West End, Broadway, and first national tour of the Olivier- winning musical Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, the Broadway stage adaptation of Stephen King's Misery, the Tony- winning The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, the Tony- winning musical The Bridges of Madison County, and the Broadway holiday hit Elf. Upcoming projects include musical versions of Dave, 17 Again and A Star is Born as well as a dramatic adaptation of Dog Day Afternoon by Stephen Adly Guirgis. Additionally, the division oversees the licensing of stage rights to Warner Bros. vast media library including Hairspray, The Wizard of Oz, 42nd Street, Singin' in the Rain, The Bodyguard, The Color Purple, and A Christmas Story as well as the upcoming: Griswold's Broadway Vacation, Time Traveler's Wife and The Notebook.