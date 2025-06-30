MOVE|NYC| to Present SWEAT Lab Residency For Emerging Choreographers

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



MOVE|NYC| to present SWEAT Lab: A Choreographic Incubator Lab from July 7th through July 12th at Mark Morris Dance Center in Brooklyn with a free public showcase on July 12th. MOVE|NYC| is a civic and social justice organization committed to cultivating a more diverse and inclusive society through transforming the field of professional dance.

Returning for its 3rd annual year, SWEAT Lab is a week-long residency that awards two emerging choreographers, alumni of MOVE|NYC| Young Professionals Program, with rehearsal space to develop, create, play and grow in their choreographic process. Choreographers receive mentorship, technical and production support, a stipend and opportunity to present their work in a state-of-the-art venue. The dancers are also graduates of the Young Professionals Program.

“Our alumni initiatives support our young professionals as they continue their journey in the dance industry. SWEAT Lab is designed to help launch the careers of early-stage choreographers. By providing mentorship, resources, and performance opportunities, MOVE|NYC| nurtures artistic leaders who will build their own repertory, create innovative works, and propel the field of dance forward,” said Chanel DaSilva, MOVE|NYC| Co-Founder & CEO of Strategy & New Initiatives.

The 2025 SWEAT Lab choreographers are Charrie Burke from Brooklyn and Anna Lopez from Staten Island. Dance ensemble members are MOVE|NYC| alumni including Thy-Lan Alcalay, Blu Furutate, Jaiden Galan Roman, Suzy Mondesir and Leon "Angel" Powell. The Choreographic Mentors are Loni Landon, MOVE|NYC| faculty member, and Chanel DaSilva, MOVE|NYC| Co-Founder.

SWEAT Lab will conclude with an informal showcase where Charrie Burke and Anna Lopez share the work they have created during the residency. On July 12th, performances take place at 6:00 pm at Mark Morris Dance Center, 3 Lafayette Avenue, Brooklyn, New York.

For free tickets to the SWEAT Lab showcase, please visit: https://www.movenyc.nyc/events/sweat-lab-showcase-2025

Deals from BOOP! The Musical Betty's on Broadway! For almost a century, Betty Boop, created by animation pioneer Max Fleischer, has won hearts and inspired fans around the world with her trademark looks, voice, and style. Now, in BOOP! The Musical, Betty's dream of an ordinary day off from the super-celebrity in her black-and-white world leads to an extraordinary adventure of color, music, and finding love in New York City — one that reminds her and the world, “You are capable of amazing things.” Get Tickets from $83.00