MOTHER'S DAY to Premiere at United Solo Festival

The show will be performed on April 16th at 7:00.

By: Mar. 29, 2025
The United Solo Festival will host the New York premier of Susan Chase’s solo play Mother’s Day, before Chase begins a tour of Pennsylvania and New England, to conclude on Mother’s Day, 2025 for an audience of mothers and their children in Mystic, CT. The 90-minute theatrical tour-de-force uses spoken word, music, dance, and film to celebrate the women who made us.

Chase began writing Mother's Day in 2024 as a simple memoir of her mother, who
spent her final years in a dementia facility, and died of covid in 2020. However, the
play blossomed into an homage to ALL mothers – both historical archetypes and
ordinary women in our own lives. “Writing the play was an act of love,” Chase says,
“I honestly could not keep myself from writing it. I shared the play with a few
friends in early 2024, and began envisioning a small tour in 2025. To my surprise
and delight, I learned in January that the play had been selected by the United Solo
Festival in New York! This gave me the confidence to begin building a tour— of New
England, where I grew up — and of Pennsylvania, where I live now.”

Chase continues, “I have been very moved by the responses of people who have seen
the show – it really seems to resonate across all generations. As one audience
member enthused, ‘Well . . . everybody has a mother’.”

Cast and creative team include Susan Chase (Playwright and Performer), Sydney Smith (Multimedia Designer and Technical Director), Justin Solonynka (Original Arrangements and Accompaniment), and Gerard Stropnicky (Directorial Assistance). 







