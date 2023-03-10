MJ THE MUSICAL Will Open in London in March 2024

Multiple Tony Award winning MJ the Musical will begin performances in the U.K at the Prince Edward Theatre, London on Wednesday 6 March 2024. Tickets go on sale in on Wednesday 24 May 2023. The production was previously announced last year, and now dates have been confirmed. MJ begin performances on Broadway in December 2021, officially opening in February 2022.

He is one of the greatest entertainers of all time. Now, Michael Jackson's unique and unparalleled artistry is heading to the West End in the Tony Award-winning new musical.

Centred around the making of his 1992 Dangerous World Tour, MJ goes beyond the singular moves and Signature Sound of the star, offering a rare look at the creative mind and collaborative spirit that catapulted Jackson into legendary status.

With a book by two-time Pulitzer Prize winning writer Lynn Nottage (Ruined, Sweat) MJ is directed and choreographed by Royal Ballet Associate Artist Christopher Wheeldon OBE, who won the Tony Award for Best Choreography of a Musical for MJ, and whose previous Award-winning directing credits include An American in Paris.

MJ was nominated for 10 Tony Awards including Best Musical, with the musical winning four awards, including Best Actor in a Musical for Myles Frost in the title role, as well as Best Choreography, Best Lighting Design and Best Sound Design. The original cast recording was also nominated for Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album.

The internationally renowned creative team for MJ also includes Scenic Design by Tony Award and two-time Emmy Award winner Derek McLane (Moulin Rouge! The Musical), Lighting Design by six-time Tony Award winner Natasha Katz (Once), Costume Design by Tony Award and Emmy Award winner Paul Tazewell (Hamilton), Sound Design by Tony Award and Olivier Award winning Gareth Owen (Come From Away), Projection Design by two- time Tony Award nominee Peter Nigrini (Dear Evan Hansen), and Hair & Wig Design by two-time Emmy Award nominee Charles LaPointe (The Color Purple). Musical Supervision is by Tony Award nominee David Holcenberg (Matilda), and the Orchestrations and Arrangements are by David Holcenberg and Tony Award winner Jason Michael Webb (The Color Purple).

Casting for the London production of MJ is to be confirmed.