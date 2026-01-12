MISGUIDED To Have World Premiere At Dances With Films: New York





Misguided, a new web series and proof-of-concept for a half-hour comedy, will make its World Premiere at Dances With Films: New York on Thursday, January 15th at 6:00 PM at the Regal Union Square.

Premiering on the opening night of the festival as part of Pilots Block 1, Misguided is a mockumentary that follows a group of misfit tour guides as they lead tourists-and viewers-through the streets of New York City. While offering eccentric, offbeat takes on the city's history, the guides grapple with finding direction in their own lives, blurring the line between past and present in unexpected and comedic ways.

Misguided is directed by Mariah Marasco and written by Carsen Silverblatt. The series represents a fresh comedic voice and a distinctive take on the mockumentary format, grounded in character-driven humor and a uniquely New York perspective.

Grab tickets to the screening here.

Screening Details:

Dances With Films: New York

Opening Night - Pilots Block 1

Thursday, January 15th 6:00 PM

Regal Union Square