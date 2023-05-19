MICHAEL I. HABER: FACE THE MUSIC (UNPLUGGED CANDLELIGHT EDITION) At Rockwood Music Hall This Monday Night!

Michael I. Haber: Face The Music (Unplugged Candlelight Edition) to be presented Monday, May 22nd, 2023 on Stage 3 at Rockwood Music Hall

Co-Created by: Michael I. Haber, Nora Lyn Kennedy, and Olivia Nguyen. Direction by Madelyn Monaghan Special Guest: Bri LoBue. Musical Direction by Ashley Grace Ryan with Percussion by Emma Kroll and Woodwinds by Erika Friedman.

Following 2 successful runs, Michael I. Haber brings his 2022 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Award nominated debut solo cabaret act to Rockwood Music Hall with a brand new unplugged version. Created during the pandemic, join the rising stage & screen performer as he takes you on an inspirational rollercoaster journey sharing you some of life's personal experiences overcoming obstacles. It also shows how the power of music & the arts can inspire a person in great & difficult times. Backed by his all-female band, it features a blend of Musical Theater, Pop/Rock, and tons of surprises. The show also features special guest singer-songwriter Bri LoBue.

Michael I. Haber is a Brooklyn born and grown-up Jersey Boy that has been performing all his life. His career has taken him into the worlds of Theater, Film, TV, and Cabaret / Concert work. New York Theater credits include: The Events (New York Theater Workshop), Cherish Every Precious Moment (New York Inspirational Theater Festival), The Actor's Project NYC showcases (Abingdon Theatre), and MCP's sold out 50th Anniversary concert presentation of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (David Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center). Film/TV: The Carrie Diaries, Manhattan Love Story, The Leftovers, Admission, FBI: Most Wanted, Nerve, Home, The Big C, Arnie Johnstone & The Vulva Tree, the upcoming short film Reality, and most recently appeared in Steven Spielberg's Golden Globe remake of West Side Story. In the cabaret/concert scene, Michael has performed at 54 Below, Don't Tell Mama, The West End Lounge, and The Triad. Most recently in 2022, he made his solo-show debut with Face The Music with a sold-out run at The Duplex. He then followed it up with a run at the Laurie Beechman Theatre in the Fall of that same year. The success of his show earned him a 2022 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Award nomination for Best Debut Show - One Night Only. He has an A.F.A. in Fine Arts/Theater from Middlesex County College. He aims to continue expanding into the worlds of stage and screen.... most importantly, Broadway, Film, and TV.

Tickets: $20 Online and $25 at the door with a 2-drink minimum.