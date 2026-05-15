Photos: Hanging with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees
The 79th Annual Tony Awards will be held on Sunday, June 7, 2026.
It's Tonys season! A total of 129 Tony Award nominations went out in 26 categories for the spectacular work of Broadway artists this season. All of the nominees were celebrated yesterday as they met the press for the first time. Check out a full breakdown of this year's noms.
The nominees gathered at the Sofitel New York and BroadwayWorld was there for the special day. Check out photos from inside the event below and more from their arr
P!nk will host The 79th Annual Tony Awards for the first time, from Radio City Music Hall on Sunday, June 7 on CBS.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Alden Ehrenreich and Marla Mindelle
Nichelle Lewis and Joshua Henry
Caissie Levy and Brandon Uranowitz
Bill Rauch and Zhailon Levingston
Ana Gasteyer and Laurie Metcalf
André De Shields and Shoshana Bean
Ana Gasteyer and Rachel Dratch
Daniel Radcliffe and Ana Gasteyer
Daniel Radcliffe and Luke Evans
Daniel Radcliffe, Stephanie Hsu, Ana Gasteyer and Luke Evans
Daniel Radcliffe and Luke Evans
Patrick Wilson and Rachel Dratch
Shoshana Bean and Ben Levi Ross
Stephanie Hsu and Brandon Uranowitz
Caissie Levy and Michael Arden
Rose Byrne and Daniel Radcliffe
Carrie Coon and Susannah Flood
Videos