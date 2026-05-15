Photos: Hanging with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees

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It's Tonys season! A total of 129 Tony Award nominations went out in 26 categories for the spectacular work of Broadway artists this season. All of the nominees were celebrated yesterday as they met the press for the first time. Check out a full breakdown of this year's noms.

The nominees gathered at the Sofitel New York and BroadwayWorld was there for the special day. Check out photos from inside the event below and more from their arr

P!nk will host The 79th Annual Tony Awards for the first time, from Radio City Music Hall on Sunday, June 7 on CBS.