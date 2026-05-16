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Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Musicals

The most Tony-nominated musicals of 2026 are The Lost Boys and Schmigadoon!

By:

Tonys season is here at last! Did you know that twelve musicals opened on Broadway in the 2025/26 season? Nine of them have a big reason to celebrate this month because they all earned nominations for Tony Awards!

Earlier this week, the nominees gathered at the Sofitel New York to meet the press for the first time and BroadwayWorld was there to speak with all of them! Check out photos from behind the scenes with the nominees as they chatted with Richard Ridge and passed on our very own Tiny Tony.

P!nk will host The 79th Annual Tony Awards for the first time, from Radio City Music Hall on Sunday, June 7 on CBS.

See the full list of nominees here!

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski 

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Musicals Image
Kevin Adams

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Musicals Image
Kevin Adams

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Musicals Image
Kevin Adams

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Musicals Image
Tim Jackson

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Musicals Image
Tim Jackson

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Musicals Image
Tim Jackson

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Musicals Image
Tim Jackson

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Musicals Image
Kit Buchan

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Musicals Image
Jim Barne

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Musicals Image
Kit Buchan, Jim Barne

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Musicals Image
Brian Usifer

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Musicals Image
Brian Usifer

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Musicals Image
Brian Usifer

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Musicals Image
Nicholas Christopher

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Musicals Image
Nicholas Christopher

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Musicals Image
Nicholas Christopher

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Musicals Image
Nicholas Christopher

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Musicals Image
Nicholas Christopher

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Musicals Image
Nicholas Christopher

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Musicals Image
Hannah Cruz

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Musicals Image
Hannah Cruz

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Musicals Image
Hannah Cruz

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Musicals Image
Hannah Cruz

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Musicals Image
Hannah Cruz

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Musicals Image
Christiani Pitts

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Musicals Image
Christiani Pitts

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Musicals Image
Christiani Pitts

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Musicals Image
Christiani Pitts

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Musicals Image
Christiani Pitts

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Musicals Image
Christiani Pitts

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Musicals Image
Sam Tutty

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Musicals Image
Sam Tutty

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Musicals Image
Sam Tutty

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Musicals Image
Sam Tutty

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Musicals Image
Sam Tutty

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Musicals Image
Marla Mindelle

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Musicals Image
Marla Mindelle

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Musicals Image
Marla Mindelle

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Musicals Image
Marla Mindelle

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Musicals Image
Marla Mindelle

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Musicals Image
Marla Mindelle

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Musicals Image
Lynn Ahrens

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Musicals Image
Stephen Flaherty

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Musicals Image
Stephen Flaherty, Lynn Ahrens

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Musicals Image
Lear deBessonet

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Musicals Image
Lear deBessonet

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Musicals Image
Lear deBessonet

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Musicals Image
Lear deBessonet

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Musicals Image
Scott Pask

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Musicals Image
Scott Pask

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Musicals Image
Mike Morris, Scott Pask

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Musicals Image
Mike Morris

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Musicals Image
Ben Pearcy

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Musicals Image
Ben Pearcy

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Musicals Image
Ben Pearcy

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Musicals Image
Zhailon Levingston

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Musicals Image
Bill Rauch, Zhailon Levingston

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Musicals Image
Bill Rauch

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Musicals Image
Christopher Gattelli

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Musicals Image
Christopher Gattelli

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Musicals Image
Christopher Gattelli

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Musicals Image
Christopher Gattelli

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Musicals Image
Luke Evans

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Musicals Image
Luke Evans

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Musicals Image
Luke Evans

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Musicals Image
Luke Evans

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Musicals Image
Luke Evans

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Musicals Image
Luke Evans

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Musicals Image
Bryce Pinkham

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Musicals Image
Bryce Pinkham

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Musicals Image
Bryce Pinkham

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Musicals Image
Bryce Pinkham

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Musicals Image
Bryce Pinkham

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Musicals Image
Walter Trarbach

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Musicals Image
Walter Trarbach

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Musicals Image
Walter Trarbach

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Musicals Image
Sara Chase, Richard Ridge

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Musicals Image
Sara Chase

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Musicals Image
Sara Chase

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Musicals Image
Sara Chase

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Musicals Image
Sara Chase

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Musicals Image
Sara Chase

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Musicals Image
Sara Chase

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Musicals Image
Sara Chase

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Musicals Image
Ellenore Scott

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Musicals Image
Ellenore Scott

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Musicals Image
Ellenore Scott

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Musicals Image
Ellenore Scott

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Musicals Image
The Rescues

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Musicals Image
The Rescues

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Musicals Image
Rachel Hauck

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Musicals Image
Rachel Hauck

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Musicals Image
Rachel Hauck

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Musicals Image
Trevor Holder, Doug Schadt

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Musicals Image
Trevor Holder, Doug Schadt

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Musicals Image
Rachel Dratch

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Musicals Image
Rachel Dratch

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Musicals Image
Rachel Dratch

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Musicals Image
Rachel Dratch

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Musicals Image
Rachel Dratch

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Musicals Image
Rachel Dratch

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Musicals Image
Rachel Dratch

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Musicals Image
Nichelle Lewis

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Musicals Image
Nichelle Lewis

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Musicals Image
Nichelle Lewis

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Musicals Image
Nichelle Lewis

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Musicals Image
Nichelle Lewis

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Musicals Image
Nichelle Lewis

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Musicals Image
Ana Gasteyer

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Musicals Image
Ana Gasteyer

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Musicals Image
Ana Gasteyer

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Musicals Image
Ana Gasteyer

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Musicals Image
Ana Gasteyer

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Musicals Image
Ana Gasteyer

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Musicals Image
Ana Gasteyer

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Musicals Image
Qween Jean

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Musicals Image
Qween Jean

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Musicals Image
Qween Jean

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Musicals Image
Constantine Rousouli

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Musicals Image
Constantine Rousouli

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Musicals Image
Constantine Rousouli

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Musicals Image
Constantine Rousouli

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Musicals Image
Constantine Rousouli

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Musicals Image
Constantine Rousouli

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Musicals Image
Ben Levi Ross

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Musicals Image
Ben Levi Ross

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Musicals Image
Ben Levi Ross

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Musicals Image
Ben Levi Ross

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Musicals Image
Ben Levi Ross

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Musicals Image
Ben Levi Ross

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Musicals Image
Omari Wiles, Arturo Lyons

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Musicals Image
Omari Wiles, Arturo Lyons

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Musicals Image
Tye Blue

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Musicals Image
Tye Blue

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Musicals Image
Tye Blue

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Musicals Image
Tye Blue

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Musicals Image
Caissie Levy

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Musicals Image
Caissie Levy

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Musicals Image
Caissie Levy

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Musicals Image
Caissie Levy

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Musicals Image
Caissie Levy

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Musicals Image
Caissie Levy

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Musicals Image
Ali Louis Bourzgui

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Musicals Image
Ali Louis Bourzgui

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Musicals Image
Ali Louis Bourzgui

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Musicals Image
Ali Louis Bourzgui

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Musicals Image
Ali Louis Bourzgui

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Musicals Image
Ali Louis Bourzgui

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Musicals Image
Ali Louis Bourzgui

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Musicals Image
Stephanie Hsu

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Musicals Image
Stephanie Hsu

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Musicals Image
Stephanie Hsu

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Musicals Image
Stephanie Hsu

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Musicals Image
Stephanie Hsu

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Musicals Image
Stephanie Hsu

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Musicals Image
Stephanie Hsu

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Musicals Image
Christopher Cree Grant

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Musicals Image
Lauren Yalango-Grant

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Musicals Image
Dane Laffrey

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Musicals Image
Dane Laffrey

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Musicals Image
Brandon Uranowitz

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Musicals Image
Brandon Uranowitz

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Musicals Image
Brandon Uranowitz

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Musicals Image
Brandon Uranowitz

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Musicals Image
Brandon Uranowitz

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Musicals Image
Brandon Uranowitz

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Musicals Image
Jen Schriever

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Musicals Image
Jen Schriever

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Musicals Image
Jen Schriever

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Musicals Image
David Hornsby, Chris Hoch

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Musicals Image
David Hornsby, Chris Hoch

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Musicals Image
Shoshana Bean

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Musicals Image
Shoshana Bean

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Musicals Image
Shoshana Bean

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Musicals Image
Shoshana Bean

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Musicals Image
Shoshana Bean

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Musicals Image
Shoshana Bean

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Musicals Image
Layton Williams

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Musicals Image
Layton Williams

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Musicals Image
Layton Williams

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Musicals Image
Layton Williams

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Musicals Image
Layton Williams

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Musicals Image
Layton Williams

Theater Fans' Choice Awards
2026 Theater Fans' Choice Awards - Live Stats
Best Costume Design - Top 3
1. Ryan Park - The Lost Boys
24.3% of votes
2. Qween Jean - CATS: The Jellicle Ball
15.2% of votes
3. Linda Cho - Schmigadoon!
13.5% of votes

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