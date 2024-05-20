MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Trio to Perform on THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT Tonight

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tune in tonight to see Jonathan Groff, Lindsay Mendez, and Daniel Radcliffe perform from Merrily We Roll Along on The Late Show!

On Monday, May 20, the Tony-nominated performers will be singing from the musical on Stephen Colbert's late-night show. The program airs at 11:35/10:35c on CBS and Paramount+.

This production of Merrily We Roll Along, which is running on Broadway at the Hudson Theatre through July 7, 2024, has been nominated for 7 Tony Awards, including Best Revival of a Musical and Best Performance for the three leads.

Spanning three decades in the entertainment business, Merrily We Roll Along charts the turbulent relationship between composer Franklin Shepard and his two lifelong friends — writer Mary and lyricist & playwright Charley. An inventive, cult-classic ahead of its time, Merrily We Roll Along features some of Stephen Sondheim’s most celebrated and personal songs. Directed by Maria Friedman, Merrily We Roll Along features music & lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, a book by George Furth, and is based on the original play by George S. Kaufman & Moss Hart.