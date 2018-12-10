MEAN GIRLS On Broadway To Hold Open Call For Female Replacements

Think you have what it takes to navigate the halls of North Shore High? Telsey + Company casting announced today that the Broadway production of Mean Girls will hold an open call for future female replacements in the Tony nominated musical!

Do you belong among the Queen Bees and wannabes of Broadway? See casting details below!

Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the wild and vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. How will this naïve newbie rise to the top of the popularity pecking order? By taking on The Plastics, a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina's reign, she learns the hard way that you can't cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.

The musical features a book by nine-time Emmy Award winner Tina Fey, based on her screenplay for the film, music by three-time Emmy Award winner Jeff Richmond, and lyrics by Tony Award nominee Nell Benjamin. Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw directs and choreographs.

