MCNEAL Now Available to License Through Dramatists Play Service

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Dramatists Play Service has added McNeal, the new play by Pulitzer Prize-winner Ayad Akhtar, to its catalog. The play is now available for licensing worldwide.

Jacob McNeal is a famous writer who is always on the short list for the Nobel Prize in literature but hasn’t won… yet. With a complicated past, a new novel, an important interview, an estranged son, and deteriorating health, can McNeal keep it all together to have the success that he’s always dreamed of achieving? Could McNeal’s obsession with Artificial Intelligence also be his downfall? Pulitzer Prize-winner Ayad Akhtar’s new play is an extremely clever exploration of how we tell stories in an ever-evolving world.

The Lincoln Center Theater production of McNeal premiered on Broadway in 2024, starring Academy Award winner, Robert Downy Jr., and directed by Tony Award winner Bartlett Sher. See what the critics said about the production HERE!

Founded in 1936, DPS represents many of the most iconic works of the American theatre and beyond. The DPS catalog includes plays by legendary writers such as Arthur Miller, Lynn Nottage, Tom Stoppard, and John Leguizamo. Other Broadway titles represented within the DPS catalog include, Oh, Mary! by Cole Escola, John Proctor is the Villain by Kimberly Belflower, Eureka Day by Jonathan Spector, and Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, based on an original story by J.K. Rowling, John Tiffany, and Jack Thorne.