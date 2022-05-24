MCC Theater's SOFT Will Now Resume Performances on May 28

MCC Theater's World Premiere production of soft, by Donja R. Love (one in two) and directed by Whitney White (On Sugarland), will now resume performances on Saturday May 28 at 2:30pm. They played one preview performance on Thursday May 12. Opening night is now scheduled for June 9 and the production will run through June 26.

In soft, flowers are in full bloom-in Mr. Isaiah's classroom, in the halls of the correctional boarding school where he teaches, and in the depths of his students' imaginations. After one boy dies by suicide, Mr. Isaiah is committed to saving the students he teaches from a world that tries to crush their softness.

The cast of soft includes Leon Addison Brown (MCC's Transfers) as Mr. Cartwright, Biko Eisen-Martin (In the Southern Breeze) as Mr. Isaiah, Dharon Jones (West Side Story) as Antoine, Essence Lotus as Dee, Travis Raeburn (The Odyssey) as Bashir, Shakur Tolliver (Passing Strange) as Kevin, Dario Vazquez (Fools in Love) as Jamal, and Ed Ventura (The Siblings Play) as Eddie.

soft features scenic design by Adam Rigg (On Sugarland), costume design by Qween Jean (Our Dear Dead Drug Lord), lighting design by Cha See (Exception to the Rule), sound design by Germán Martínez (Fruma Sarah: Waiting in the Wings), original music by Mauricio Escamilla (Nike, or We Don't Need Another Hero) and fight direction by UnkleDave's Fight-House (Girl From the North Country). Andrew Diaz is the props supervisor and Rachel Denise April is the production stage manager.

soft was developed at Williamstown Theatre Festival as part of the Boris Sagal Directing Fellowship.

soft is supported by The R&S Shulman Fund at MCC Theater and by public funds from The New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the city council.

The performance schedule for soft is as follows: Tuesday through Friday at 7:30pm; Saturday at 2:30pm and 7:30pm; and Sunday at 2:30pm.

For the most up to date covid safety policy be sure to monitor https://mcctheater.org/covid-safety/.